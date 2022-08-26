Local kid artists design Winn-Dixie bags

A southeastern market chain is unveiling new, limited edition reusable grocery totes designed by Monroe County students and hosting meet-the-artists events throughout the Florida Keys this weekend, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 26-28.

In celebration of Earth Day earlier this year, Winn-Dixie grocery stores partnered with students from four Keys schools and encouraged students to create one-of-a-kind art pieces centered around the theme “reduce our use.”

The designs showcase ways customers and the community can make a difference by reducing the use of single-use plastics and products. Designs were displayed at local Winn-Dixie stores and one winner from each school was selected to have their design printed onto reusable totes to be sold in their local Florida Keys Winn-Dixie store.

Winn-Dixie’s weekend-long celebration will give the community opportunities to meet the artists and learn about the featured designs while enjoying live entertainment, free food, raffle prizes and more.

The reusable totes are now available for $3 at all Florida Keys Winn-Dixie stores, including Key Largo, Tavernier, Marathon, Big Pine Key and Key West, as well as the Winn-Dixie store in Key Biscayne. All proceeds from the reusable totes will be donated to each store’s selected Florida State Park in support of the parks’ missions to provide resource-based recreation while preserving, interpreting and restoring natural and cultural resources.

The grocer welcomes the community to celebrate the student artists during the following series of meet-and-greet events. The first one will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Tavernier Winn-Dixie, 92100 Overseas Highway. The event will allow the public to meet student artist Aubrey Kilmurray of Treasure Village Montessori Charter School.

The second event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Marathon Winn-Dixie, 5585 Overseas Highway. The community can meet student artist Landry Sayer of Stanley Switlik Elementary School in Marathon.

The third event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Big Pine Key Winn-Dixie, 251 Key Deer Blvd. People can meet student artist Giavanna Holbrook of Sugarloaf School.

The final event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Key West Winn-Dixie, 2778 N. Roosevelt Blvd. People can meet student artist Samantha O’Brien of Key West High School.