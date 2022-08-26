ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free passes offered

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 4 days ago

WLRN, South Florida’s National Public Radio affiliate, and the Florida Keys & Key West tourism council have partnered to offer families free or reduced-price admission passes to nearly 20 Florida Keys attractions and museums Friday through Sunday, Aug. 26-28.

The program provides a cultural pass for South Florida residents and visitors to discover the history of the Florida Keys by offering incentives to experience nearly 20 participating museums and attractions.

To participate, visit http://www.wlrn.org and register to print the Florida Keys and Key West Museum and Attractions Weekend pass.

