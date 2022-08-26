ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCSO, partners put focus on drunken drivers

By By CITIZEN STAFF
 4 days ago

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national effort to reduce drunken driving through the Labor Day weekend.

In partnership with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Highway Patrol, the Sheriff’s Office will be out in force and watching for drunken or impaired drivers, Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.

In the Keys — where there is one road in and one road out, and few alternatives to U.S. 1 when traveling any distance at all — drunken driving is a particularly dangerous activity that has led to numerous multiple-vehicle accidents and frequent loss of lives.

The Sheriff's Office will have all its Marine Units out in force, Linhardt said, patrolling Keys waters through the three-day weekend, as larger-than-usual crowds are expected at marinas, boat ramps and on the water up and down the island chain.

Boating while intoxicated also is a punishable offense that can lead to incarceration, Linhardt said.

Putting people in jail is not the goal of local law enforcement, Linhardt said, but rather to prevent people from driving or boating while impaired.

One person is killed about every 45 minutes in a drunken-driving crash, totaling more than 11,000 lives lost each year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2020, 11,654 people died in drunken-driving crashes — a 14% increase from 2019, the NHTSA reports.

For residents and visitors to the Florida Keys, designate a sober driver or call a taxi or a ridesharing service if planning to drink alcohol, Linhardt said.

For information on the national safety effort, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/drive-sober-or-get-pulled-over.

