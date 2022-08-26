Half Shell celebrates 50th

The Key West City Commission proclaimed Saturday, Aug. 27, as Half Shell Raw Bar Day in honor of the establishment’s 50th anniversary.

The restaurant is holding a big block party “in the parking lot like we did in the ’90s,” on Aug. 27, said General Manager Bobby Kuchinsky when he accepted the proclamation. The proceeds from the seafood festival will benefit the Cancer Foundation of the Florida Keys.

The Raw Bar was established in an old shrimp warehouse in 1972, serving as an anchor tenant even before the city purchased the Historic Seaport.