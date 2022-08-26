Read full article on original website
Cloquet girls soccer win second game of season
The Cloquet girl’s soccer team was at home for their third game of the season, taking on North Branch. The Lumberjacks lead 1-0 at half time. Alexa Snesrud would add the eventual game winning goal in the second half. As Cloquet won their second game of the year, 4-1.
Olson named starting QB for Bulldogs’ season opener
We are now less that 48 hours away from kick-off on not only the season, but the home opener for the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team. Fans in attendance can also expect 5th year quarterback Garrett Olson to lead the Dogs out of the tunnel as he has been named the starter for week one.
Northland College women’s basketball adds new head coach
The Northland College women’s basketball team has hired Lisa Phillips as their new head coach. Phillips enters the Northland with a plethora of coaching experience, culminating 20 years at both the high school and college levels. Her last position was an assistant coach at Palm Beach Atlantic University, an...
Weather Sketch: Avah
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Duluth schools promote unity with new back-to-school event
For thousands of kids and teens around the Norhtland, it’s the last Monday this summer they’re going to bed without school in the morning. Duluth Public Schools helped students get ready to go back to class with a big event at Bayfront Festival Park. The district dubbed it “Unity in our Community.”
Weather Sketch: Mara Kate McDonald
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for August 29th, 2022: Mara Kate McDonald. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw...
Pre-Pride Celebrations
Pride weekend: it’s an event free from judgement and hate, it’s an absolute celebration of a diverse and accepting community. Vikre Distillery wants to help individuals get a head start on their pride weekend by throwing a pre-pride party. Vikre is an inclusive space made for the community of Duluth to be the best possible place to celebrate people from all diverse backgrounds.
GMN Birthdays: 8/29/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
