Tupper Lake, NY

North Country Public Radio

Highschool program for aspiring teachers expanding to the Tri-Lakes

Amy FeiereiselHighschool program for aspiring teachers expanding to the Tri-Lakes. In the fall of 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES launched a program called New Vision Education. It's based in Malone. The idea was to create a local teacher pipeline. Students spend time in schools,...
MALONE, NY

