Benjamin Parton
4d ago
church groups need to stay out of politics now humans are going to be everywhere and no one will want them. everyone wants to have the fun, but none of the work.
Reply(1)
9
Diane Wilson
4d ago
pasror, will you celebrate when a 10 year get pregnant and dies why giving birth to a baby.a baby having a baby and you think that's good and God is pleased with that,I sir I suggest you read your Bible again for the least you do unto them you do also to him. a fetus doesn't become a living soul until he takes his first breath, I do belive God blew breath in man before he became a living soul.
Reply
5
Geoffrey Preston
4d ago
Since we've taken a woman's right to choose. When can we revoke women's right to vote? Can the gov. just go ahead and make women second class citizens? Asking for a friend...
Reply
4
