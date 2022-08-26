ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Utility rates ‘unlivable’ on Camden City grid

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Utility rates have reportedly tripled for customers receiving electricity from the City of Camden (COC). COC supplies electricity to about 11,000 residents across city limits and encompassing counties. According to city officials referencing the 2020 census, approximately 7,185 customers reside in Camden. This number indicates that...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Publix announces new location in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A northeast Richland County community will be getting a new grocery store at some time in the future. Publix Super Markets announced on Tuesday that it had executed a lease on a new store location in the Pontiac community. While details are still extremely limited, Publix announced that the store will be located on the northwest corner of Spears Creek Church and Earth roads.
News19 WLTX

Damaged gas line in Irmo evacuates nearby homes

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire Department is responding to a reported damaged gas line in a local community. According to Dominion Energy, a little before 1 pm, a third-party contractor was performing excavation work in the area and damaged one of Dominion's natural gas lines. The damaged line was...
IRMO, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, SC
Camden, SC
Business
State
South Carolina State
wach.com

Carolina Crossroads Phase 2 focusing on Broad River Road Interstate

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Tuesday night, state transportation officials hosted a meeting to showcase what’s being done along Interstate 26. The project is called Carolina Crossroads. The more than two billion dollar plan will take up to 10 years and is in phase 2 of a 5 phase plan.
COLUMBIA, SC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina

Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Neighborhood evacuated following gas leak- Crews secured gas line

Irmo, S.C. (WOLOP)–The Irmo Fire Department says they responded to the Gardendale neighborhood Monday afternoon after a report of a damaged gas line. Officials say the surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution. Dominion Energy is there working to repair the line. UPDATE:. According to Dominion Energy, The natural...
IRMO, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Gardner
wach.com

Equipment arrives in Columbia to create America's first nitrile glove plant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs are one step closer to coming to the Midlands. “We found ourselves, all of us, during the pandemic without gloves. There’s still a supply chain issue with quality gloves that don’t break when you put them on,” said Lou Kennedy, CEO of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation.
COLUMBIA, SC
msn.com

Rumbling returns to the Columbia area as earthquake is confirmed

It had been nearly two weeks since an earthquake was confirmed in the Columbia area, but that streak ended this weekend as the recent swarm of seismic activity in the Midlands resumed. A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in the Elgin area at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, the South Carolina Emergency...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Small earthquake ends 12 days of silence in Elgin, Lugoff areas

ELGIN, S.C. — Nearly two weeks of relative quiet, seismically speaking, has ended in the Lugoff and Elgin areas of Kershaw County care of a small earthquake felt Saturday afternoon - and confirmed Sunday morning. The magnitude 1.6 earthquake was centered near Fort Jackson Road near Jordan Road -...
ELGIN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bill#Electric Power#Bills#City Council#Business Industry#Linus Business#Steeplechase#Nte#Carolina Power Partners
wach.com

Water main break in Columbia causing traffic detour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A water main break in Columbia is causing a traffic detour. LOCAL FIRST | Sumter police searching for woman missing for nine years. According to Columbia Water, the staff is making repairs to the water main break in the 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Officials...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Lugoff

LUGOFF, S.C. (WACH) — Sunday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a ticket worth $200,000. The ticket was sold at S M Mart at 840 Hwy 1 S. in Lugoff. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Sunday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

911 service outage in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
columbiapd.net

Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert

An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxb.com

Earthquake Reported near Elgin, South Carolina

Another Earthquake was reported near Elgin, South Carolina. Data from the United States Geological Society shows the newest quake in the series struck Saturday afternoon and was initially reported with a 1.3 magnitude, that magnitude has since been upgraded to 1.6. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, approximately 10 to 15 earthquakes are recorded annually in the state.
ELGIN, SC
The Post and Courier

Homeland Security raises concerns over how Richland County stores voting machines

COLUMBIA — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and S.C. Elections Commission have raised security concerns about the warehouse where Richland County stores voting machines. The regulators sent an assessment to Richland County leaders citing leaky ceilings and potential security vulnerabilities. Word of the problems reached state lawmakers, who...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy