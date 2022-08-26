Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Utility rates ‘unlivable’ on Camden City grid
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Utility rates have reportedly tripled for customers receiving electricity from the City of Camden (COC). COC supplies electricity to about 11,000 residents across city limits and encompassing counties. According to city officials referencing the 2020 census, approximately 7,185 customers reside in Camden. This number indicates that...
Publix announces new location in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A northeast Richland County community will be getting a new grocery store at some time in the future. Publix Super Markets announced on Tuesday that it had executed a lease on a new store location in the Pontiac community. While details are still extremely limited, Publix announced that the store will be located on the northwest corner of Spears Creek Church and Earth roads.
wach.com
Richland Co. to open applications to free up money for organizations
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH)-- Richland County will officially open up the application process to allow any organization in the county to get their hands on funds to use toward their programs or projects. Applications will open on September 1, 2022. The original date was set for August 1st. $16 million...
Damaged gas line in Irmo evacuates nearby homes
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire Department is responding to a reported damaged gas line in a local community. According to Dominion Energy, a little before 1 pm, a third-party contractor was performing excavation work in the area and damaged one of Dominion's natural gas lines. The damaged line was...
wach.com
Carolina Crossroads Phase 2 focusing on Broad River Road Interstate
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Tuesday night, state transportation officials hosted a meeting to showcase what’s being done along Interstate 26. The project is called Carolina Crossroads. The more than two billion dollar plan will take up to 10 years and is in phase 2 of a 5 phase plan.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Widening project to close part of Hardscrabble Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Part of Hardscrabble Road will be closed Tuesday due to work on a widening project. The section of Hardscrabble between Farrow Road and William Hardin Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will detour from Rabon Road to William Hardin Road, according to SCDOT.
abccolumbia.com
Neighborhood evacuated following gas leak- Crews secured gas line
Irmo, S.C. (WOLOP)–The Irmo Fire Department says they responded to the Gardendale neighborhood Monday afternoon after a report of a damaged gas line. Officials say the surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution. Dominion Energy is there working to repair the line. UPDATE:. According to Dominion Energy, The natural...
wach.com
Equipment arrives in Columbia to create America's first nitrile glove plant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs are one step closer to coming to the Midlands. “We found ourselves, all of us, during the pandemic without gloves. There’s still a supply chain issue with quality gloves that don’t break when you put them on,” said Lou Kennedy, CEO of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation.
msn.com
Rumbling returns to the Columbia area as earthquake is confirmed
It had been nearly two weeks since an earthquake was confirmed in the Columbia area, but that streak ended this weekend as the recent swarm of seismic activity in the Midlands resumed. A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in the Elgin area at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, the South Carolina Emergency...
WLTX.com
Small earthquake ends 12 days of silence in Elgin, Lugoff areas
ELGIN, S.C. — Nearly two weeks of relative quiet, seismically speaking, has ended in the Lugoff and Elgin areas of Kershaw County care of a small earthquake felt Saturday afternoon - and confirmed Sunday morning. The magnitude 1.6 earthquake was centered near Fort Jackson Road near Jordan Road -...
wach.com
Columbia Mayor Rickenmann pushing to curb gun violence with $800,000 office proposal
COLUMBIA, SC — Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann is efforting an almost one million dollar plan to fight gun violence. It comes as gun crime keeps spiking in the capital city and the area. “To understand that if we characterize each other and understand that we all are the same...
AOL Corp
Check your wallet, a six-digit winning lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina
A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was recently sold in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Now the search is on for the person who bought the Palmetto Cash 5 game at a gas station/convenience store, lottery officials said Monday in a news release. The winning numbers —...
wach.com
Water main break in Columbia causing traffic detour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A water main break in Columbia is causing a traffic detour. LOCAL FIRST | Sumter police searching for woman missing for nine years. According to Columbia Water, the staff is making repairs to the water main break in the 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Officials...
wach.com
$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Lugoff
LUGOFF, S.C. (WACH) — Sunday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a ticket worth $200,000. The ticket was sold at S M Mart at 840 Hwy 1 S. in Lugoff. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Sunday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.
wach.com
911 service outage in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
columbiapd.net
Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert
An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
wfxb.com
Earthquake Reported near Elgin, South Carolina
Another Earthquake was reported near Elgin, South Carolina. Data from the United States Geological Society shows the newest quake in the series struck Saturday afternoon and was initially reported with a 1.3 magnitude, that magnitude has since been upgraded to 1.6. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, approximately 10 to 15 earthquakes are recorded annually in the state.
The Post and Courier
Homeland Security raises concerns over how Richland County stores voting machines
COLUMBIA — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and S.C. Elections Commission have raised security concerns about the warehouse where Richland County stores voting machines. The regulators sent an assessment to Richland County leaders citing leaky ceilings and potential security vulnerabilities. Word of the problems reached state lawmakers, who...
Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
