Portland, OR

WWEEK

Shows of the Week: This Is Your Last Chance to See Girlpool

Six decades into their career, Los Tigres del Norte is still at the vanguard of norteño, the polka-based regional Mexican form they helped transform into a commercially viable genre. 2014 saw the Bay Area band write one of norteño’s first gay love songs in “Era Diferente,” but they’ve been ruffling feathers since the ‘70s, when their songs about desperate people trying to survive by any means necessary—including criminals, helping give rise to the narcocorrido genre—were censored from the Mexican airwaves. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway. 8 pm. $64-$199. All ages.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Pearl District Italian Marketplace Cooperativa Is Closing Its Doors

Following months of pandemic pivots, Italian-style marketplace Cooperativa is shutting down its sprawling food hall. Chefs Sarah Schafer and Anna Caporael, both formerly of the now-closed Irving Street Kitchen, announced the news today via email. “As you all know, we opened during a time when uncertainty was the only constant,”...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

It May Not Be a Hipster Magnet, but the Oregon State Fair Has Added Food Carts and Motorcycles

High-flying rides, fried food of all sorts, and farm animals are back at the Oregon State Fair, which kicked off Friday, Aug. 26, in Salem. In addition to traditional attractions, like the carnival, livestock pavilion and 4-H exhibits, some new events are on the schedule. A food cart pod and bar can be found in the Homegrown Oregon area, two shows feature riders on motorcycles, horses make their debut, and teens of the ‘90s and aughts will appreciate the concert lineup (Nelly, TLC).
SALEM, OR
WWEEK

Three Dead in Shooting at Bend Safeway

A man wielding an AR-15-style rifle killed two people at a Bend Safeway on Sunday. The shooter, who has not been identified, was found shot dead when police arrived. The man fired shots into a Big Lots store in Bend’s east side around 7 pm, before storming a neighboring Safeway, killing one person in the entryway and another in the rear of the store, according to an account of the incident given by a spokeswoman for the Bend police at a press conference last night.
BEND, OR
WWEEK

Realtors, Farm Bureau Endorse Republican Christine Drazan for Governor

Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan claimed the endorsement of a key business group today: the Oregon Association of Realtors. That group is a force in Salem, especially with housing a hot button issue in the state. The Realtors’ political action committee raises nearly $1 million a year and spends generously. The group gave Knute Buehler, the Republican nominee for governor in 2018, $100,000 for his race against Gov. Kate Brown.
OREGON STATE

