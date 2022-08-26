A man wielding an AR-15-style rifle killed two people at a Bend Safeway on Sunday. The shooter, who has not been identified, was found shot dead when police arrived. The man fired shots into a Big Lots store in Bend’s east side around 7 pm, before storming a neighboring Safeway, killing one person in the entryway and another in the rear of the store, according to an account of the incident given by a spokeswoman for the Bend police at a press conference last night.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO