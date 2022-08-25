Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Governor Boys Golf Records Another Top-2 Finish
ABERDEEN – Pierre Governor Boys Golf recorded another high finish Tuesday, taking second at the Hub City Invitational at Lee Park Golf Course. Pierre shot 305, seven shots behind winner Watertown. Nick Bothun and Sawyer Sonnenschein each shot 74 to lead the Governors and tie for second individually. Bothun...
drgnews.com
Pierre Girls Soccer Wins, Boys Draw At Watertown
WATERTOWN – Gracelyn Taylor scored the winning goal with just over seven minutes to play Tuesday as Pierre Governor Girls Soccer notched a 2-1 win over Watertown at the ANZA Soccer Complex. Rylan Derry scored the Governor boys’ only goal in a 1-1 draw with the Arrows. Taylor’s...
drgnews.com
Pierre Volleyball Sweeps Rapid City Central For 3-0 Start
PIERRE – Pierre Governor Volleyball completed a perfect first week of the season Saturday with a three-set win over Rapid City Central 25-15, 25-9, 25-11 at the Riggs High Gym. Pierre (3-0) started well in all three sets, scoring the first seven points of the first set, the first...
drgnews.com
Governors Open Competitive Cheer & Dance Season
ABERDEEN – Pierre Governor Competitive Cheer & Dance had a 12th place cheer finish and a fourth-place dance finish Saturday in the first event of the season, hosted by Aberdeen Central. Pierre’s competitive cheer team scored 166.5 points. The dance team scored 218.75 on the average for its...
drgnews.com
South Dakota investments performing well, despite down year
The Executive Board of the South Dakota legislature got an update on state investments at their recent meeting (Aug. 23, 2022) in Pierre. Greg Kulesa, Chairman of the South Dakota Investment Council, gave the overview. Kulesa says the fund held its own in a very negative year. The bulk of...
drgnews.com
Rapid City man recovering from liver transplant claims share of Dakota Cash jackpot
While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23, 2022, Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable in more ways than one. The Rapid City resident became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner Friday (Aug. 26, 2022) when he claimed his half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket as a result of the July drawing was purchased in Watertown. The winner has claimed the prize, but chose to remain anonymous.
drgnews.com
Lois Darlene High Elk | 1960-2022
Lois Darlene High Elk, 62, of Spearfish, SD, started her journey on the Wanagi Ochanku (Spirit Trail) Friday, August 21, 2022 at Monument Health, Rapid City, SD. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at CRST Bingo Hall, Eagle Butte. Burial will follow in the High Elk Family Cemetery, Thunderbutte, SD. Wake services will be 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 29, 2022, at the hall, with a procession from the 4-Mile at 4:00 p.m.
drgnews.com
Dave Kelly wins weekly The Right Card fundraising raffle
Dave Kelly was The Right Turn’s winner for week 26 of our 50/50 fundraising raffle. He selected envelope #33 which included a $15 gift certificate from The Longbranch in Pierre. The take home pot is up to $2,339 and there are 24 envelopes remaining. Thank you to Dave and...
drgnews.com
Just like before COVID, eligible families must apply for free or reduced-price meal programs for school year 2022-23
For school year 2022-23, families who may qualify for free or reduced-price meals will need to submit a free and reduced-price meal application. That’s a change from the past few years when school districts could serve free meals to all students due to COVID-19. Instead, families will do what they did before COVID. Schools will take applications and use family income to qualify students for free, reduced-price, or paid meals.
drgnews.com
Wasko connects Corrections Department prison staff shortage with internal issues, competition from Hughes and other counties
The interim Appropriations Committee of the South Dakota legislature heard about long term worker shortages in the state’s prisons during their recent meeting (Aug. 24, 2022) in Pierre. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says it’s connected to problems in the department. Wasko says their number of open positions...
