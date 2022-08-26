Read full article on original website
Mercer dominates Morehead State to begin the 2022 football season
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mercer University’s football team begins the 2022 season with a dominating victory over Morehead State 63-13. The Bears had control from start to finish, not scoring on only three possessions the entire game. Quarterback Fred Payton went 11 for 17, passing for 248 yards...
Staying mostly dry Wednesday
Temperatures across Middle Georgia warmed into the low 90s today, ahead of a “cold” front that should move in Wednesday. This front remains pretty weak, and will bring some drier air to at least the northern portion of our viewing area (north of Warner Robins). Dry air should...
Fort Valley State University receives grant for Head Start/ Early Head Start program
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Fort Valley State University is providing resources to families across middle Georgia thanks to grant funding. The $6.49 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Early Head Start Child Care Partnership will help more than 400 children. According to the university,...
Several middle Georgia organizations receive grants to support arts
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Thanks to a grant from Georgia Council for the Arts, several middle Georgia organizations are getting the support to continue immersing the community in the arts. The council awarded more than $1.3 million to several organizations across the state. We spoke with two right here...
1 dead following Saturday night crash on I-75
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man is dead following a crash on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp on Hartley Bridge road. According to an incident report from Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday night at around 9:15. The report lists 71-year-old Richard Syme of Macon as the driver of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway at approximately 200 feet from the end of the ramp, where it traveled onto the left shoulder and through the grass median. It rotated clockwise until it was parallel with the northbound lanes. Syme was ejected from the vehicle after it flipped.
Mercer art exhibit addresses environmental crisis
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Artist Alexa Kleinbard’s “Storm Songs” art exhibit focuses on the impact of climate change. Set to be shown at Mercer’s McEachern Art Center, the exhibit aims to raise awareness for environmental protection. “Nature is polluted, pesticides are reeking, climate change, sea...
Preservation group offers reward after downtown Macon’s Rose Hill Cemetery vandalized
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local preservation group announces a $1,000 dollar reward for tips after someone vandalized the gate to Macon’s historic Rose Hill Cemetery. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday. Rose Hill Preservation and Restoration Inc. shared surveillance video on social media. The video shows...
Two injured in South Macon shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot Saturday in the area of Elkan Avenue in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office the exact location of the shooting is unknown. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and refused to cooperate with investigators. We’ll have more information on the story as it becomes available.
GCSU receives NEH grant for summer institute at Andalusia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia College and State University is continuing to teach about author Flannery O’Connor’s legacy. The National Endowment for the Humanities awarded the university a $235,000 grant to go toward the Andalusia Institute. Executive Director of Andalusia Institute, Irene Burgess, says the institute will...
New chamber website aims to promote working and living in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new talent recruitment website. Maconworks.com aims to help bring people to work and live in Macon. The website offers links to different hiring jobs, housing options and a salary calculator to see how far your dollar will...
City of Ideal hosts ‘Cornhole and Conversation’
IDEAL, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Ideal in Macon County is bringing residents together to engage with political candidates in a unique way. A “Cornhole and Conversation” event was held Tuesday night at Ideal City Park on MLK Avenue. Voters could enjoy playing cornhole and talking...
UPDATE: Fort Valley Police make third arrest in teen shooting death
UPDATE (8/29): The Peach County Sheriff’s Office located and apprehended Daquavious Oliver. He is the last of the three (3) suspects wanted for aggravated assault in connection with the death of a 16-year-old on August 20. UPDATE (8/29) : The Fort Valley Police Department has made a second arrest...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Courtland Ave. stabbing
UPDATE (2/2): Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones has provided more information concerning the incident at Courtland Avenue. The coroner’s office was called to the scene at 9:50 p.m., and Jones confirms that that the cause of death was a stabbing. ———————– UPDATE (1/2):...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in forgery case
BOLINGBROKE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man in connection to a forgery case. Investigators say the man picture aboved cashed an altered check at the United Bank in Bolingbroke on July 12. He also presented a florida’s driver’s license that...
