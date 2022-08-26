ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota

EMILY, Minn. (AP) — A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff officials. Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a...
Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions

DAYTON, OHIO (AP) — In the dim light of a clinic ultrasound room, Monica Eberhart reclines on an exam table as a nurse moves a probe across her belly. Waves of fetal cardiac activity ripple across the screen. “The heartbeat,” the nurse says. “About 10 weeks and two days.”...
Gov. Walz authorizes State Disaster Assistance for eight Minnesota counties

On Friday, Governor Tim Walz authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22 and July 5. “Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to...
Illness interrupts O’Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital...
Justin Liles: Light Scattered Showers Tonight, Sunshine Tomorrow

We started the new workweek with some early morning thunderstorms, followed by breezy conditions. Some lingering showers are possible tonight north of the Twin Ports. Some additional rain along with a few thunderstorms are possible. The middle part of the week is looking rather pleasant with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Authorities seeking help to locate missing James Napoli

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s health in trying to locate James Frederick Napoli. Authorities say Napoli was last seen about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 28 at his cabin on the Sturgeon Rd. in Side Lake. Family members told the Sheriff’s Office...
Judge delays Gov. Kemp’s testimony in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election.
