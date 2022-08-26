CHICAGO (CBS) – Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and some of the best players in the country will descend on Highland Park this weekend for the Association of Pickleball Professional Tour's Chicago Open.CBS 2's Matt Zahn caught up with Zane Navratil, the top-ranked singles player, who's enjoying his newfound celebrity status.ZAHN: How much are you looking forward to the big event here in Chicago?NAVRATIL: Yeah, certainly can't wait. It's nice to have an event that's close to home for me, the Chicago Open. I'm from Milwaukee, so don't hold it against me.ZAHN: How did...

