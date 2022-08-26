Read full article on original website
nadignewspapers.com
Over 40 years Taste of Polonia Festival has grown into popular cultural event, attracting up to 40,000 each Labor Day weekend to Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park
The first “Taste of Polonia” festival at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park was a far cry from the multiple entertainment stages and wide range of food options that now attract 30,000 to 40,000 visitors annually to the Labor Day weekend event. “It was a fundraiser, and it...
This is a great spot in South Barrington to sit outside and enjoy a delicious drink
One of my favorite things to do is to sit outside and enjoy the weather. Not many months have the state of Illinois not had sunny beautiful warm weather. I like to find places where I’m able to sit outside.
One Of The Gaudiest Condos You’ll Ever See Is For Sale In Chicago’s Gold Coast
Another gem from the wonderful Twitter account, @ZillowGoneWild. If this kind of thing interests you, I can't recommend following them enough. This humble abode can be found in Chicago, just south of Lincoln park new the Gold Coast area of Chicago. It is currently listed at a very cool $420,000 and is one of the most uniquely decorated homes I've ever seen.
Chicago Rooftop Bar Named Best in the US by Travel Website
Rooftop bars offering spectacular views aren't hard to come by in Chicago. But according to new rankings released by a travel website, one specific bar tops them all. In fact, the iconic establishment has been deemed the nation's top rooftop bar. The website Big 7 Travel released its official list...
ourchanginglives.com
Medley Of Meals – St. Charles, Illinois Eateries
Exploring a new destination is certainly a ton of fun, but can also work up quite an appetite. Fortunately, we found a medley of meals during our stay in St. Charles, Illinois. This Midwestern city has a broad selection of eateries, which provide about every cuisine option under the sun. You’ll find opportunities for a delectable breakfast along the Fox River, like the one we had at Kava Diem. Relaxing on their riverside patio, in the morning sunshine, made this visit extra special. Let’s take a look at some of the other tasty stops we found during our visit.
Eater
A Buzz-Worthy Doughnut Shop Supplies International Flavors to the Suburbs
Customers are waiting in long lines at a doughnut shop in the western suburbs that features international flavors. Hello Donut opened in late July in Elmhurst, about 45 minutes west of Chicago, and features 45 flavors of cake and yeast varieties, from Bismark to old-fashioneds. Notable chefs have already partnered with the shop on signature doughnuts including influential Mexican chef Dudley Nieto, who has created a sweet mole doughnut for the operation.
cwbchicago.com
2 tourists are among 6 robbed in River North, West Loop on Monday night
Four people, including two tourists, were robbed at gunpoint in River North on Monday evening, according to Chicago police reports. Gunmen robbed two more people in the West Loop, not far from where some of the River North victims’ stolen property was found. Around 7:35 p.m., Chicago police officers...
Pickleball star to compete at APP Chicago Open in Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and some of the best players in the country will descend on Highland Park this weekend for the Association of Pickleball Professional Tour's Chicago Open.CBS 2's Matt Zahn caught up with Zane Navratil, the top-ranked singles player, who's enjoying his newfound celebrity status.ZAHN: How much are you looking forward to the big event here in Chicago?NAVRATIL: Yeah, certainly can't wait. It's nice to have an event that's close to home for me, the Chicago Open. I'm from Milwaukee, so don't hold it against me.ZAHN: How did...
Need to Get Away? Stay at the Coolest Retro Hotel in Illinois
Labor Day weekend is rapidly approaching and you just can't spend another few days at home, right?. If you haven't done anything or gone anywhere this summer, there's an excellent chance you may feel that way. I've been to a few different spots this season but I still feel like...
classicchicagomagazine.com
A Long Love of Lindeberg Brings Designer to Lake Forest
Perusing the stacks inside the architecture library at the University of Virginia in 1985, Greg Koester came upon Domestic Architecture of Harrie T. Lindeberg, a monograph published in 1940. Though it had not been checked out in decades, Koester relished turning each page. “Finding the Lindeberg monograph was like finding...
WGNtv.com
Thunderstorms headed for Lake Michigan- Special Marine Warning issued for both nearshore and open waters off of the Chicago area from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SPECIAL MARINE WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1147 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO CALUMET HARBOR... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CALUMET HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY... OPEN WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID LAKE... * UNTIL 145 PM CDT. * AT 1146 AM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 14 NM SOUTHWEST OF MCHENRY TO 8 NM WEST OF ELGIN TO 12 NM WEST OF AURORA TO 30 NM WEST OF JOLIET, MOVING EAST AT 40 KNOTS. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS 34 KNOTS OR GREATER. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HARRISON-DEVER CRIB, WILMETTE HARBOR, 31ST STREET HARBOR, MONROE HARBOR, BURNS HARBOR, CALUMET HARBOR, INDIANA HARBOR, MONTROSE HARBOR, BURNHAM HARBOR, HAMMOND MARINA, JACKSON PARK HARBOR AND BELMONT HARBOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... HAIL...0.00IN WIND...>34KTS.
Some neighbors say proposed ski hill in far north suburbs will be a 'disaster'
ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- A proposed ski hill in the far north suburbs is being met with some icy reception.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Monday, some neighbors are worried it could into a burden for their community.A developer wants to annex 80 acres of flat farmland into Round Lake, build a hill there, and turn it into a skiing destination. But some people living in the area say that is a slippery slope. The site is located at the Town Line and Fairfield roads in Avon Township, Lake County."I don't think it will ever actually become a ski...
vfpress.news
Melrose Park Man Admits To Robbing 9 Chicago Area Banks
Surveillance footage from the 2019 robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park. Three men have since admitted to robbing the bank, along with several others in the Chicago area. | U.S. Attorney’s Office. Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Federal prosecutors announced on...
Taste of Iceland festival hosted throughout Chicago Labor Day weekend, celebrating culture, heritage
An annual celebration of Icelandic culture in North America is kicking off the series of fall festivals.
Christkindlmarket Announces Season Opening Date, Third Location in Chicago Area
The winter holiday season is still three months away, but Chicago's popular Christkindlmarket is already plotting its return. The market, with locations in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, returns for the holidays on Nov. 18 and will be open for visitors until around Christmas. A longtime winter tradition, the German-style holiday market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods all the while listening to festive tunes.
spotonillinois.com
North Chicago schools open with pre-pandemic similarities; We're getting very, very close to the way it was in 2019
Approximately 3,300 students started school Monday at five of the district's six schools - Green Bay Early Childhood Center starts class after Labor Day - as some said the atmosphere was nearly pre-pandemic. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 22:49. 22:43. 22:42. 22:42. 22:42. 22:42. How many points did Matthew Plunkett from...
Chicago high-rise residents urged to turn off lights after 11 p.m. during bird migration season
As birds begin to migrate through Chicago, high-rise residents are being asked to do their part to help protect them.
Attendees of festival at SeatGeek Stadium find surprise four-figure charges on credit cards
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- If you were part of the crowd at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview over the weekend, you are advised to check your bank account. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, concertgoers who attended the Sacred Rose Festival are discovering some shocking charges on their credit cards. The stadium is blaming it on a glitch. Anyone and just everyone who attended the weekend festival at the stadium is encouraged to check their credit card or bank statements. There were huge billing errors at the festival – not even a matter of a few hundred dollars, but...
Severe thunderstorm watch #524 has been extended east to include more of the Chicago Metropolitan area including Cook County and the City of Chicago
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 524 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 324 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 ITHE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY KENDALL WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOLINGBROOK, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, DOWNERS GROVE, EVANSTON, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MINOOKA, MORRIS, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, SCHAUMBURG, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, AND YORKVILLE. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS KANE LAKE IL MCHENRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, ELGIN, GURNEE, LA SALLE, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MUNDELEIN, OREGON, OTTAWA, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, AND WOODSTOCK. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL.
