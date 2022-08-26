Science Hill wins the Big 5 volleyball Showdown against Dobyns-Bennett

Johnson City, TN — On the volleyball court tonight it was a Big 5 showdown between Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill…

Right off the bat, the Toppers swing it around to find Meaghan Kanady for the smash at the net for the point…

Back would come the Lady Indians….Riley Brandon taps it over the net where it’s not returned…

More from the Lady Indians….Brandon with the alley and to Aly Hostler for oop at the net that is blocked but falls on the Toppers side…

In the end just too much Hilltoppers….Here they get one the easy way as the serve goes into the net….

Lady Toppers win 3-1

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.