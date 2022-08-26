ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Science Hill wins the Big 5 volleyball Showdown against Dobyns-Bennett

By Kenny Hawkins
 5 days ago

Johnson City, TN — On the volleyball court tonight it was a Big 5 showdown between Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill…

Right off the bat, the Toppers swing it around to find Meaghan Kanady for the smash at the net for the point…

Back would come the Lady Indians….Riley Brandon taps it over the net where it’s not returned…

More from the Lady Indians….Brandon with the alley and to Aly Hostler for oop at the net that is blocked but falls on the Toppers side…

In the end just too much Hilltoppers….Here they get one the easy way as the serve goes into the net….

Lady Toppers win 3-1

WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett shuts out Tennessee High on volleyball court

Bristol, TN — On the volleyball court tonight it was a Big 5 Showdown between Tennessee High and Dobyns-Bennett. Indians get things started when Karely Wilson saves to Dakota Vaiese who passes to Inari Phillips who taps it over the net for the score. Back would come the Lady Vikings who find Erin Littleton for […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

David Crockett touchdown catch voted Week 2 Best Play of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The results are in and voters picked an acrobatic touchdown by David Crockett as this week’s Best Play of the Week. During last Friday’s matchup against Letcher County, Crockett’s Jake Fox tossed a perfect ball to Lamarkus Dunn for six points. Other plays in the week’s poll included: Daniel Boone’s […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

1972 Tennessee High QB talks national title 50 years later

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been nearly a half-century since the Tennessee High Vikings football team went undefeated and brought home a national championship. 1972 Vikings quarterback David Bibee joined Kenny Hawkins Monday in a live interview to talk about what went into the championship team.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bucs improve to 2-0 with clean-sheet victory over Davidson

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s soccer team took to the pitch after nearly an hour-long weather delay on Sunday evening. A goal from Carlos Portas in the eighth minute set the tone for the Bucs, as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Davidson. After an assist from Tarik Pannholzer on his […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

PBA Senior/Super Senior Pro-Am rolls into Kingsport

Kingsport, TN — Some of the best bowlers to ever roll a strike or pick up the 7-10 split were in Kingsport tonight at the Warpath Lanes for the PBA Senior/Super Senior Pro-AM.Senior bowlers such Walter Ray Williams, Jr. a 7 time PBA player of the year, Pete Weber the first bowler to ever win […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Two NE TN teams earn No. 1 rankings in Week 2 AP prep football poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s AP prep football poll, with two earning the top spot in their respective divisions. Greeneville once again clinched the No. 1 ranking for Class 4A with a whopping 13 first-place votes compared to No. 2 Anderson County’s two first-place votes. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Milligan splits a pair to close Mountain Madness Tournament

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Buffaloes volleyball team opened the 2022 season with a four-game stretch as hosts of the Milligan Mountain Madness tournament this weekend. A pair of Friday matches ended in defeats – 3-1 to Bethel and then a tight, five-setter against Keiser. Milligan returned to action on Saturday, grabbing its first […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

King University Softball Program Hosts Play Days

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Youth softball players got to spend some valuable time with college athletes this weekend. The King University Softball program hosted Play Days at the Tornado Athletic Complex for youth teams from August 27-28. High School aged student-athletes participated in games where they were coached by King Softball players. Kyleigh Payne, the […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton-Greeneville game up for Titans Game of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friday night’s slate of high school football games will feature a big matchup between powerhouses Greeneville and Elizabethton, a game that is up for Tennessee Titans Game of the Week. Each week, top matchups from across the state are featured in a poll for Titans Game of the Week. If the […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Bristol native James Mitchell makes the Lions 53-man roster

(WJHL) — On a day NFL teams was trimming their rosters down to the initial 53, the new is good for Southwest Virginia native James Mitchell who made the cut. The Lions are a little heavy at tight end, but that makes sense considering new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was the tight ends coach before […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

ETSU men’s basketball conference schedule revealed

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Southern Conference released its men’s basketball conference schedule for the upcoming season. Following a 13-game non-conference schedule, East Tennessee State University will begin conference play at Wofford on Thursday, Dec. 29. The team will hit the road again on News Year’s Eve to face VMI. The Buccaneers will host […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU home to state’s second gambling treatment clinic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Most people who gamble don’t wind up having any serious problems with that pastime, but about 6% of those who roll the dice will develop at least some problem, and an even smaller number will have serious issues. Serious enough, East Tennessee State University (ETSU) clinical psychology professor Meredith Ginley […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Hills breaks ground on $21 million Bristol expansion

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills broke ground on a $21 million expansion in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday, hosting more than 100 people in a celebration at the site. The expansion marks site number three for the regional distillery. The Bristol location will join existing Tennessee Hills operations in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The construction […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett teacher named state’s CTE administrator of year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett High School CTE Director Dr. Bo Shadden earned statewide recognition when officials named him the 2022 Tennessee Career and Technical Education Administrator of the Year. The award recognizes administrative CTE professionals at the school, district, state or federal level, according to a news release from Kingsport City Schools. “I am […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Letcher Co. KY football team comes to NE Tenn. after devastating floods

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Letcher County Central High School Cougars came to Unicoi County’s Gentry Stadium for a Friday night football match-up against David Crockett, but this has been no ordinary season for the team. Just a month ago, devastating floods ripped through Letcher County and much of Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia. Letcher […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

