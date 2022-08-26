Jefferson County is issuing a no contact advisory for portions of Patton Creek, due to sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I- 65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River. We are taking samples and will issue further notifications if needed.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO