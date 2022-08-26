Read full article on original website
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Volleyball Falcons Drop a Pair to Close out Indianapolis Tournament
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Women's Soccer Improves to 2-0 After Win at Palm Beach Atlantic
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Volleyball Splits Opening Day at Indianapolis Tournament
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Women's Soccer Opens Season With 1-0 Win Over Florida Tech
thecutoffnews.com
Governor Ivey Awards Grant to Bolster Public Safety in Birmingham
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced three grants totaling more than $107,000 to support efforts to reduce and prevent crime in Birmingham. The grants are part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program and are designed to help police and community organizations reduce crimes in their communities through innovative law enforcement procedures and anti-crime programs.
thecutoffnews.com
Jefferson County Issues No Contact Advisory For Patton Creek In Hoover
Jefferson County is issuing a no contact advisory for portions of Patton Creek, due to sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I- 65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River. We are taking samples and will issue further notifications if needed.
