Las Vegas, NV

Coroner IDs body found in trunk of car at Las Vegas apartments

The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the body of a man found in the trunk of a car at a Las Vegas apartment complex this month. Amir Haggi died from gunshot wounds to the head, and his death has been officially ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said. Haggi's...
NBC News

1 dead after hiking group got lost and ran out of water in Arizona park

One person died after a group hiking in Arizona's Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man "out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend. The fire department requested the sheriff's office assistance at around 2:30 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATED: Old dynamite discovery forces closure of SR28 near Tahoe

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE AT 4:09 p.m.: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office closed State Route 28 Monday afternoon for reports of old dynamite that was found near Lake Tahoe. Deputies searched the area, and found the dynamite among pine straw, rocks, and trees about 150 feet west...
KOLO TV Reno

Volunteers for Lake Tahoe cleanup sought

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Lake Tahoe focused organizations are teaming up with a third organization on a clean up event for a popular party area this Labor Day. The Tahoe Institute of Natural Science and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association are teaming up with Jack Johnson’s All at Once organization to host the cleanup event at Party Rock from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
CBS Minnesota

Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota

EMILY, Minn. -- A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff officials.Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a 58-year-old passenger, Lee Cemensky, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Both died at the scene of the crash Sunday in some woods northwest of Emily. Johnson operated the business Fly the Swan.The Federal Aviation Administration says the 2010 Cygnet aircraft crashed under "unknown circumstances' while attempting to land. 
KOLO TV Reno

Police deal with uptick in violent crime in northern Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been an extremely busy couple of weeks when it comes to violent crime in northern Nevada. “During the summer months we tend to see an increase in crime,” said Officer Nick Chambers of the Sparks Police Department. “A lot of the violence that we do see is an increase in gang violence and domestic violence.”
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada woman given 7 plus years for fraud in West Virginia court

CLARKSBURG, West Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada woman has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison by a West Virginia judge for financial fraud against the elderly. Las Vegas native Shelly Leipham was found guilty by a jury in April of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering. The court found Leipham called an elderly victim in West Virginia and claimed she had won $1 million.
msn.com

Hiker still missing in the Sierra Nevada

INYO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – Crews are still searching for a man who was last seen hiking up a mountain last week in Kings Canyon National Park, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. 66-year-old Quang Trong Than was last seen near the peak of Split Mountain,...
KOLO TV Reno

Father and son duo earns UPS safety competition honors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local father-son duo are back from what’s considered the Super Bowl of trucking safety. David and Aaron Sharp spend a lot of time on the road, but they’re not just working, and have not just strengthened their relationship, they’ve also become state champions together.
KOLO TV Reno

Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
The Associated Press

Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres of crops and jeopardized expensive irrigation equipment, according to Brad Edgerton, the general manager of the Frenchman Cambridge Irrigation District that runs the nearly 48-mile-long waterway. The canal was flowing at its normal rate of 150 cubic feet per second when Edgerton checked on his computer on the night of Aug. 13, but by the following morning the flow had been cut in half. Something had happened at the canal’s dam near the town of Cambridge, about 200 miles west of Lincoln. Edgerton drove there and discovered that someone had wrenched open the dam’s two 10-foot sluice gates, sending the precious water down the Republican River. He estimates that about 50-acre-feet of water was lost during the roughly eight hours that the gates were open, and that the water was worth around $2,600 based on the $52-per-acre-foot price that farmers pay.
