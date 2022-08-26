Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
msn.com
Coroner IDs body found in trunk of car at Las Vegas apartments
The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the body of a man found in the trunk of a car at a Las Vegas apartment complex this month. Amir Haggi died from gunshot wounds to the head, and his death has been officially ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said. Haggi's...
1 dead after hiking group got lost and ran out of water in Arizona park
One person died after a group hiking in Arizona's Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man "out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend. The fire department requested the sheriff's office assistance at around 2:30 p.m.
Body found at Lake Mead identified as father 20 years after his apparent drowning
Tom Erndt said his father Thomas went missing in Lake Mead in 2002 and his body was never recovered, but now declining water levels led the Clark County Coroner's Office to give Tom the answer he was looking for. After referencing DNA samples, one of the bodies recently uncovered at the lake was identified as Tom's father. KNTV's Alyssa Goard reports.Aug. 28, 2022.
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATED: Old dynamite discovery forces closure of SR28 near Tahoe
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE AT 4:09 p.m.: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office closed State Route 28 Monday afternoon for reports of old dynamite that was found near Lake Tahoe. Deputies searched the area, and found the dynamite among pine straw, rocks, and trees about 150 feet west...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Remains found 37 years ago in Tenn. identified as missing Indiana girl
Thirty-seven years ago, the skeletal remains of a child were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
KOLO TV Reno
Volunteers for Lake Tahoe cleanup sought
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Lake Tahoe focused organizations are teaming up with a third organization on a clean up event for a popular party area this Labor Day. The Tahoe Institute of Natural Science and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association are teaming up with Jack Johnson’s All at Once organization to host the cleanup event at Party Rock from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota
EMILY, Minn. -- A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff officials.Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a 58-year-old passenger, Lee Cemensky, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Both died at the scene of the crash Sunday in some woods northwest of Emily. Johnson operated the business Fly the Swan.The Federal Aviation Administration says the 2010 Cygnet aircraft crashed under "unknown circumstances' while attempting to land.
KOLO TV Reno
Police deal with uptick in violent crime in northern Nevada
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been an extremely busy couple of weeks when it comes to violent crime in northern Nevada. “During the summer months we tend to see an increase in crime,” said Officer Nick Chambers of the Sparks Police Department. “A lot of the violence that we do see is an increase in gang violence and domestic violence.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada woman given 7 plus years for fraud in West Virginia court
CLARKSBURG, West Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada woman has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison by a West Virginia judge for financial fraud against the elderly. Las Vegas native Shelly Leipham was found guilty by a jury in April of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering. The court found Leipham called an elderly victim in West Virginia and claimed she had won $1 million.
Dog rescued after falling 50 feet off Northern California cliff
"This dog just curled up in her lap and was very quiet, very calm and very good."
Coroner identifies human remains discovered at Lake Mead
The Clark County Coroner has identified human remains discovered at Lake Mead on May 7 in the Callville Bay area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Hiker still missing in the Sierra Nevada
INYO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – Crews are still searching for a man who was last seen hiking up a mountain last week in Kings Canyon National Park, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. 66-year-old Quang Trong Than was last seen near the peak of Split Mountain,...
'Rather scary scene': Wildfire starts in Nevada north of Burning Man
According to the Bureau of Land Management's Nevada fire map, the Cherry Gulch Fire has burned 10,000 acres as of Saturday morning.
Police solve mystery of human remains found in Southern California desert in 1991
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Police in Southern California have used genealogical DNA to crack another cold case -- this one involving a set of human remains that were found in the desert more than three decades ago. The bones were found in the Coachella Valley, near Indio, in January 1991....
KOLO TV Reno
Father and son duo earns UPS safety competition honors
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local father-son duo are back from what’s considered the Super Bowl of trucking safety. David and Aaron Sharp spend a lot of time on the road, but they’re not just working, and have not just strengthened their relationship, they’ve also become state champions together.
KOLO TV Reno
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres of crops and jeopardized expensive irrigation equipment, according to Brad Edgerton, the general manager of the Frenchman Cambridge Irrigation District that runs the nearly 48-mile-long waterway. The canal was flowing at its normal rate of 150 cubic feet per second when Edgerton checked on his computer on the night of Aug. 13, but by the following morning the flow had been cut in half. Something had happened at the canal’s dam near the town of Cambridge, about 200 miles west of Lincoln. Edgerton drove there and discovered that someone had wrenched open the dam’s two 10-foot sluice gates, sending the precious water down the Republican River. He estimates that about 50-acre-feet of water was lost during the roughly eight hours that the gates were open, and that the water was worth around $2,600 based on the $52-per-acre-foot price that farmers pay.
Comments / 0