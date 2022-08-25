NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Shirley A. Ryan, age 87, beloved mother and sister, passed away on May 2, 2002 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Massena, NY after a brief stay. Shirley previously resided at the family home at 23 East High Street, Norfolk, NY. Shirley was born on July 22, 1934 in Norfolk, NY to Floyd and Marion Gooshaw Ryan. Shirley graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and became a Licensed Practical Nurse, working at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY as well as Schenectady County Nursing Home for over 20 years. Upon her retirement, she moved back to Norfolk and worked for several years at Highland Nursing Home, Massena. Shirley loved animals of all kinds, especially her numerous cats. There was never a stray cat that she did not take in, or a wild animal that she didn’t feed. She was also an ardent fan of Elvis music. Shirley also loved being a nurse and taking care of people. She was a devoted Christian, regularly attending church as well as being an active member of the Altar Rosary Society.

