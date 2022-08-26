Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a game
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of Pennsylvania
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this month
Back to school: Pittsburgh Public Schools students return to classroom for new school year
PITTSBURGH — Students in all grades except kindergarten returned to the classroom Monday in Pittsburgh Public Schools. The region's largest school district is now being led by a new superintendent, Wayne Walters. "It's a beautiful day in the Pittsburgh Public Schools neighborhood," Walters said moments before greeting students walking...
Penn Hills School District implements no-cellphone rule, works to enhance security measures
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills School District welcomed back students for their first day of school on Monday, but with the new school year came some new rules and measures. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. This year, students are not permitted to...
Plum Borough School District in 'severe need' of bus drivers
PLUM, Pa. — The Plum Borough School District says it is in "severe need" of bus drivers, days after students have returned back to school. Watch the report from Plum in the video player above. "Our ability to ensure fully functioning day-to-day operations, field trips, and transportation services to...
AAA offers Pittsburghers advice ahead of Labor Day travel
PITTSBURGH — Labor Day typically marks the unofficial end-of-summer road trips and vacations, and motorists are taking full advantage of it. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 talked with AAA spokesperson Jim Garrity about the upcoming weekend and how to prepare if you are heading out of town. “People are...
US Senate candidates make campaign stops in Western Pennsylvania
Both U.S. Senate candidates for Pennsylvania began their week in Western Pennsylvania. Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz met with supporters in Monroeville, and his opponent, Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was in Mercer County on Sunday. Oz held a town hall titled “Dose of Reality” at Premiere Automation and...
$603,000 winning lottery ticket sold at Giant Eagle in Mt. Lebanon
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Someone who bought a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket at a Giant Eagle grocery store hit the jackpot for over $600,000. A winning Cash 5 ticket from the Monday drawing was sold at Giant Eagle on Cochran Road, lottery officials said. The ticket matched all five balls...
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians
SHARPSBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get$2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians. Wolf visited Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg on Monday to make his latest public appeal to state lawmakers. Watch the video above. The governor has said that despite Republicans in the general assembly...
Sunday afternoon shooting in Homewood West injures one man
PITTSBURGH — ShotSpotter technology alerted Pittsburgh Police officers at Zone 5 to the burst of bullets that sent one man to the hospital Sunday. On a sunny afternoon, gunfire in Homewood West broke out at 1:15 p.m. It was one of a few daytime shootings in Pittsburgh neighborhoods this month.
Driver in the hospital following crash in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
PITTSBURGH — A driver was taken to the hospital following a crash in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday on Liberty Avenue near 25th Street. The vehicle crashed into a pole. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the driver became trapped in the wreckage and had...
Man shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and lower extremities following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened a little after 9 p.m. Sunday on the 1100 block of Brabec Street. The man was conscious...
Commitment 2022: Getting the facts on Shapiro ad linking Mastriano and Gab
PITTSBURGH — Two weeks ago, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 started asking questions but received no answers from Gab about Josh Shapiro's campaign ad linking Doug Mastriano to the controversial social media website. We're still awaiting comment from Republican Mastriano's gubernatorial campaign about Democratic candidate Shapiro's ad, but Tuesday we found a way to get through to Gab.
Police ask public for help in locating missing juvenile from Westmoreland County
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Police in New Kensington are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile who they are describing as a runaway. Seventeen-year-old Patience Johnson is believed to be in the Pittsburgh area. Police said she is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs...
Violence reduction seen on South Side along with dwindling visitors
PITTSBURGH — Residents and business owners urgently called for gun violence and other crime to come to a halt along Carson Street, and it seems their wish was granted, but so too at the cost of losing foot traffic. Mired in violent crime, misdemeanors and loitering during weekends, law...
1 person taken to hospital following crash that snarled traffic on West Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital following a crash on West Liberty Avenue. The crash happened in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood between Saranac Avenue and Belle Isle Avenue. The condition of the person taken to the hospital has not been released.
Man arrested following burglary at Downtown Pittsburgh McDonald's
PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested following a burglary at the McDonald’s on the 500 block of Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police got a call about a possible break-in at the restaurant around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Responding officers found the front door shattered...
Police investigate after woman is shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg after shots were fired in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. The gunshots were reported a little before 10:30 p.m. Monday on the 7500 block of Kelly Street. Police found three vehicles that had...
Investigation underway following early morning crash in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills on Monday morning left one person unconscious and another trapped in the wreckage for a short time. The crash happened at the intersection of Frankstown Road and Robinson Boulevard. The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said units...
One person in the hospital following crash in Harmar
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirmed one person was taken to a hospital following a crash in Harmar on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. on Locust Hill Road. Police, paramedics and a tow truck were all brought to the scene. There...
State police ask for public's help in locating accused rapist
KITTANNING, Pa. — State police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling several women. Kittanning native Zachary Baum, 24, recently violated a Protection From Abuse order against him after troopers said he messaged a victim on Facebook asking her not to show up for court so charges against him would get dropped.
