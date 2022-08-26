ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne, PA

wtae.com

Plum Borough School District in 'severe need' of bus drivers

PLUM, Pa. — The Plum Borough School District says it is in "severe need" of bus drivers, days after students have returned back to school. Watch the report from Plum in the video player above. "Our ability to ensure fully functioning day-to-day operations, field trips, and transportation services to...
PLUM, PA
wtae.com

AAA offers Pittsburghers advice ahead of Labor Day travel

PITTSBURGH — Labor Day typically marks the unofficial end-of-summer road trips and vacations, and motorists are taking full advantage of it. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 talked with AAA spokesperson Jim Garrity about the upcoming weekend and how to prepare if you are heading out of town. “People are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

US Senate candidates make campaign stops in Western Pennsylvania

Both U.S. Senate candidates for Pennsylvania began their week in Western Pennsylvania. Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz met with supporters in Monroeville, and his opponent, Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was in Mercer County on Sunday. Oz held a town hall titled “Dose of Reality” at Premiere Automation and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get$2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians. Wolf visited Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg on Monday to make his latest public appeal to state lawmakers. Watch the video above. The governor has said that despite Republicans in the general assembly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Sunday afternoon shooting in Homewood West injures one man

PITTSBURGH — ShotSpotter technology alerted Pittsburgh Police officers at Zone 5 to the burst of bullets that sent one man to the hospital Sunday. On a sunny afternoon, gunfire in Homewood West broke out at 1:15 p.m. It was one of a few daytime shootings in Pittsburgh neighborhoods this month.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and lower extremities following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened a little after 9 p.m. Sunday on the 1100 block of Brabec Street. The man was conscious...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Commitment 2022: Getting the facts on Shapiro ad linking Mastriano and Gab

PITTSBURGH — Two weeks ago, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 started asking questions but received no answers from Gab about Josh Shapiro's campaign ad linking Doug Mastriano to the controversial social media website. We're still awaiting comment from Republican Mastriano's gubernatorial campaign about Democratic candidate Shapiro's ad, but Tuesday we found a way to get through to Gab.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man arrested following burglary at Downtown Pittsburgh McDonald's

PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested following a burglary at the McDonald’s on the 500 block of Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police got a call about a possible break-in at the restaurant around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Responding officers found the front door shattered...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Investigation underway following early morning crash in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills on Monday morning left one person unconscious and another trapped in the wreckage for a short time. The crash happened at the intersection of Frankstown Road and Robinson Boulevard. The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said units...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

One person in the hospital following crash in Harmar

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirmed one person was taken to a hospital following a crash in Harmar on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. on Locust Hill Road. Police, paramedics and a tow truck were all brought to the scene. There...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

State police ask for public's help in locating accused rapist

KITTANNING, Pa. — State police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling several women. Kittanning native Zachary Baum, 24, recently violated a Protection From Abuse order against him after troopers said he messaged a victim on Facebook asking her not to show up for court so charges against him would get dropped.
KITTANNING, PA

