Pinckney QB Brady Raymond displays dual-threat skills in win over Ann Arbor Skyline

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 5 days ago

PINCKNEY — Brady Raymond waited his turn, excelling elsewhere on the football field the last two years for Pinckney while first Luke Lovell, then Jimmy Bona started at quarterback.

Finally, it’s Raymond’s time to shine behind center as a senior, an opportunity he took full advantage of Thursday night.

Starting at quarterback for the first time since his freshman year, Raymond ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in Pinckney’s season-opening 28-13 victory over Ann Arbor Skyline.

“I played quarterback all the way up until last year when I needed to play outside linebacker,” Raymond said. “Playing quarterback is where I’m at. It was fun.”

Raymond ran 15 times for 117 yards, scoring on runs of 16, 24 and 18 yards while displaying a combination of power and elusiveness. He was 7-for-10 passing for 85 yards and a touchdown.

“I think he can get better, too, which is exciting,” Pinckney coach Jason Carpenter said. “Hopefully, that just catapults our offense to even more this season. Being a dual-threat quarterback, what are you going to take away? Are you going to take away the run or are you going to take away the pass? Because he’s pretty efficient with the pass, too.”

It was the first opportunity for fans to watch Raymond play meaningful snaps as a varsity quarterback, but it was also the first glimpse of the Pirates’ latest dynamic passing combination.

Sophomore Nolan Carruthers was on the receiving end of all seven of Raymond’s completions, scoring on a 31-yard catch-and-run with 2:57 left in the first half to give the Pirates a 14-0 lead.

“It’s one of my best experiences I’ve ever had,” Carruthers said. “I love playing with my guys. They treat me, as a younger kid, like I’ve been here my whole life.”

It was the first time Raymond and Carruthers have played a football game together outside of a 7-on-7 league this summer.

“It started in 7-on-7,” Raymond said of the connection between the two. “I told him, ‘Just get your confidence up,’ because that’s the biggest thing for him, and he’s an athlete. Just get him in space and we’ll be fine. Owen Sweeney, I was going to get killed on that (touchdown pass), but he saved me.”

Carruthers caught a touchdown pass from Raymond during Pinckney’s preseason scrimmage at Brighton, but he also had a dropped pass. The way he and his quarterback responded spoke volumes to Carpenter, who is in his first season as head coach.

“After the scrimmage, they were here working for a half hour on routes and being on the same page,” Carpenter said. “That’s how you know you’ve got a team that wants to take it to the next level, because they’re not satisfied. If we can get all 32 guys to play unsatisfied football, then we might have something special here.”

Pinckney took a 21-0 lead on a 24-yard run by Raymond on the first series of the second half. The Pirates held that lead until a 14-yard run by Carson Mitchell with 10:24 left in the game ended their shutout bid.

Pinckney responded with a long kick return by Johnny Combs to the Skyline 48-yard line. Six plays later, Raymond scored on an 18-yard run on fourth-and-three with 7:08 remaining.

Skyline returned to the end zone with 5:03 left on a 7-yard run by quarterback Evan Rothenberg.

“I think we were playing pretty good team defense in that first half,” Carpenter said. “Really, we played it for three quarters. I hate to hanker on a negative, but if we want to be SEC White contenders, we can’t have a lapse in focus.”

Before the game, youth football players and cheerleaders formed a long tunnel for the Pirates to run through as they entered the field. Afterward, the student section stormed the field and took a knee along with the players as Carpenter addressed his team.

“It was awesome,” said Carpenter, who was doused with water by his players when the game ended. “Having the youth here was amazing, from the football players to the cheerleaders. There were bounce houses. The crowd was amazing, the atmosphere was great. I’m blessed to be in Pinckney right now with everything that Pinckney’s got going on.”

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com.  Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Pinckney QB Brady Raymond displays dual-threat skills in win over Ann Arbor Skyline

