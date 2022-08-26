ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

HPU volleyball hopes better balance pays off

By GREER SMITH ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 5 days ago

HIGH POINT – With a solid core group and key additions, mostly through the transfer portal. High Point University volleyball coach Ryan Meek believes the Panthers will have more balance as they seek to reclaim the Big South championship from Campbell.

The Panthers begin play today at Virginia Commonwealth and face a rugged nonconference schedule (highlighted by defending national champ Wisconsin, perennial power Texas and a visit by national contender Pittsburgh to the Millis Center) before hitting Big South play and avenging two losses to Campbell, the second one in the conference tournament finals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
High Point, NC
State
Wisconsin State
High Point, NC
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Point University#Campbell#Virginia Commonwealth
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
6K+
Followers
211
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy