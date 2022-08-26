HPU volleyball hopes better balance pays off

HIGH POINT – With a solid core group and key additions, mostly through the transfer portal. High Point University volleyball coach Ryan Meek believes the Panthers will have more balance as they seek to reclaim the Big South championship from Campbell.

The Panthers begin play today at Virginia Commonwealth and face a rugged nonconference schedule (highlighted by defending national champ Wisconsin, perennial power Texas and a visit by national contender Pittsburgh to the Millis Center) before hitting Big South play and avenging two losses to Campbell, the second one in the conference tournament finals.