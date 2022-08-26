Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
Patsy’s House to host Bingo, Bags & Badges fundraiser
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Patsy’s House is set to host the Bingo, Bags & Badges fundraiser on Sept. 10. Attendees will be able to head to the MPEC from 7-10 p.m. to see law enforcement officers walk the runway with Fabulous designer bags. General admission tickets are $150...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls Buddy Walk nears fundraising goal
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Buddy Walk is a little over a month away and they are very close to hitting their fundraising goal of $65,000 after raising it from $45,000. This is an awareness event that will happen on Oct. 8 to promote acceptance and inclusion...
newschannel6now.com
Horse statue unveiled at Falls Home Health
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There’s a new addition outside of Falls Home Health in Wichita Falls. Naomi, the latest painted horse, was revealed Monday in honor of Naomi Terry. She helped start Falls Home Health. Naomi’s son expressed the symbolism you’ll find on the horse representing of his...
newschannel6now.com
Midwest Dental hosts Texoma Gives donation lunch
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwest Dental had some fun on Tuesday during their Texoma Gives donation lunch, which included a dunk tank for the first time. Managers stepped into the tank ready to take a splash for a good cause. Over $3,000 was raised to be split amongst six...
Bellamy Brothers and Rick Trevino set to rock the Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kay Yeager Coliseum will be rocking to the sound of the Bellamy Brothers and Rick Trevino in September. The Bellamy Brothers are coming to the Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls on September 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at the Box Office at the MPEC or you can purchase […]
newschannel6now.com
Gunslingers give back to community while keeping Texas heritage alive
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - If you are a fan of westerns, listen up, because one group is taking Texoma 137 years back in time. The North Texas Gunslingers are a Wild West reenactment group based out of Iowa Park. Their goal is to give back to the community by keeping Texas history alive.
newschannel6now.com
Storm chances continue Tuesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 95 with a 30% chance for storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 72 with a few storms. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with a 20% chance of isolated storms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 73 with isolated storms.
newschannel6now.com
Premier High School opens in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new charter school has officially opened it’s doors in Wichita Falls. Premier High School is different from the traditional classroom because it is built around the student’s needs and allows them to earn their diploma at their own pace. The high school...
Sad Day in Wichita Falls, Eskimo Hut Announces They’re Closing
We need to pour one out for Eskimo memories today. Eskimo Hut is one of those things that fascinated me upon moving to Texas back in the day. You mean to tell me I can run through a drive thru, get an alcoholic drink made fresh, and just drive off? No joke, my mom makes me go here every time she visits me in Wichita Falls. Sadly, what I believe is the more popular location will be closing down.
newschannel6now.com
United Family raises $500K for nonprofits
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Family and its vendor partners have raised $500,000 for 27 nonprofit organizations. It was done through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic Golf Tournament. Checks were presented Sunday night. The company president said the event is a cornerstone of charitable giving done with...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls district to receive $1.1 billion from 2023 Unified Transportation Program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Governor Greg Abbott’s adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program, the Wichita Falls district is set to receive $1.1 billion for roadway projects. The program’s approval advances a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. “The...
newschannel6now.com
Storms are anticipated Monday afternoon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 96 with a 40% chance of storms. A few of the storms this afternoon may become severe. Hail and high winds would be the threats we would be keeping an eye out for. Monday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies.
WFISD announces death of librarian
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District announced the passing of a staff member Tuesday afternoon. In a post on Facebook on August 30, WFISD said that Robin Daws, Librarian at Wichita Falls High School, Old High, has died. “Ms. Daws was part of the OId High family for many years and […]
newschannel6now.com
WFFD contains grass fire near Wellington Lane
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire Tuesday on the north side of the city after it spread and ignited three brush piles. Emergency crews were called to the scene a little after 12:30 p.m. near Wellington Lane and Riley Road as the fire spread through approximately eight acres.
newschannel6now.com
Body found on 9th Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating a body found on 9th Street in Wichita Falls. Sgt. Maloney of the WFPD was on the scene and told our crews the body was discovered by someone walking in the area who smelled something coming from some bushes. Police...
WATCH: Hotter’N Hell bike pile-up crash
Crews were called out to a bicycle crash along the route of the 41st annual Hotter'n Hell bike race Saturday Morning.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- A wetter, cooler start to the work week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today’s highs got up there! A few triple digit highs like the 101 in Altus, Vernon, Lawton, and Wichita Falls, and upper 90s for everywhere else, I think a cooldown is in order. And a cooldown we shall have. We’re still expecting some isolated pop...
newschannel6now.com
Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.
newschannel6now.com
BBB warns of sports streaming scams
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the high school football season starts back up, the Better Business Bureau warned Monday of sports streaming scams. COVID restrictions caused many schools to begin streaming their football, baseball and other games online. Scams reportedly followed this move. BBB officials said the scam works...
newschannel6now.com
Crime of the week: Child shot at RBNC
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Just before 5 p.m. on the evening of Aug. 8, the Wichita Falls Police Department was called out the River Bend Nature Center in reference to gunshots. When officers arrived, they discovered that an 18-month-old boy was struck in the leg by a bullet. Chief...
