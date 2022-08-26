JUST GETTING STARTED: Hurricanes looking to build with Holly back at helm

In ways it feels like Ed Holly never left the Coral Shores sidelines, but after a six-year hiatus, the Hurricanes have their leader back. Now the reality is Holly has less than a month to reestablish himself with the program he once restored from a winless campaign to an annual conference championship contender.

“I’ve personally had a great time getting to know the guys and see where they best fit on the field,” said Holly. “In the preseason, to be honest, we had a lot of guys out of position, so now we just need to settle in and get it all figured out. As long as we do that, we are going to have a great year.”

A major reason there is a lot of transitioning to be done, despite his former offensive coordinator Alphonso Bryant remaining with the team as the head coach during the last six seasons, is because Holly also was growing his playbook during his time at Westminster Christian. The coach furthered that he delved into the run-pass option when he was working at Westminster where legendary coach Joe Mira, who is the winningest coach in Dade schools history, is now the Dean of Students.

“When I walked in and saw him as the dean of students, I told him he had to coach with us,” said Holly. “He responded, ‘No coach, I’m done,’ and I said, ‘No you are not,’ and he became our offensive coordinator. Just being around him has transitioned the way I think about offensive football.”

As Holly explained, Mira was the first to implement the spread in Dade County, but had now had improved upon a run-pass-option offense that allows the offense to stretch the field, horizontally and vertically, so it makes the defense cover the entire field.

“We are going to be as athletic with downhill runs as we ever have been, we are just adding more options to the system,” said Holly. “It’s a system I’ve been blessed to have the last four years, and has worked to great success and now, merging it with what coach Bryant does, really has made us better and we’ve always been better together than we were apart.”

Despite the improvement to the offense Holly can foresee, he is also certain it will come with growing pains, especially as sophomore quarterback Yemcel Moreno becomes comfortable in the system.

“As a sophomore, he’s going to grow into that environment and be great,” said Holly, noting that George M. Barley Jr. Stadium was full of fans for the preseason opener. “For him, the game has to slow down, it’s going a little too fast, but every time he gets out there and plays he’ll get better. We just have to give him that opportunity to play and he’ll get better. He’s a fierce competitor, his teammates follow him and he loves to play football. He has our full trust and confidence.”

Also lining up in the backfield alongside Moreno is fellow sophomore classmate AJ Putetti, as well as senior Chuck Jacobsen, who Holly stressed compliment each other very well.

“Chuck is a downhill runner, where AJ is more of a slasher, but either one of them, on any run, can take it to the house,” said Holly. “Both see the field and make very good cuts. They are tough, aggressive, eager to run the ball and are great teammates, but both have enormous shoes to fill replacing Chris Copper, who was a dominant, dominant running back.”

Spreading the field in the new RPO attack at receiver for the Hurricanes is Dantay Diorio, as well as Derek Smith, Alex Gutierez and Angel Jester.

“There’s actually about six or seven guys who play slot or wide receiver for us,” said Holly. “They do everything, as well as block well, and there are a bunch of options that read off of that. The more we get invested in the offense, the stronger we will be offensively.”

One option the coach is also excited about this season is The Citizen’s reigning All-County basketball Player of the Year Isaac Holmes, who Holly voiced could play several positions, including taking a few snaps at quarterback as he did last year.

“Issac is a tremendous athlete and we are going to find the best position for him this year,” said Holly. “He is just coming into his own and could he potentially play quarterback, absolutely, can he run the ball, no question, can he catch the ball, without a doubt. He might not come off the field. When he’s around the guys, he’s a great teammate and they play well together.”

In order to have a successful RPO, Holly is also aware he needs athletic linemen to move the picket around and the Hurricanes coach is confident in his starters led by Xayver Arrington, his sons Johnny Holly and Eddie Holly, center Hugh Connolly and Colton Strickland,

“Our offensive line is one of our strengths on the team,” said the Hurricanes coach. “This is Johnny’s fourth year playing in this system, and Eddie’s second, but he’s been around it, so they know the system, and can help the guys learn it.”

In fact, Holly made note there will be several Hurricanes who line up on both sides of the ball, but they will look to keep the players fresh, and healthy, but using a major and minor role — spending 100% of the time on the field on one side of the ball and 50% of the time on the other side of the ball — for each player.

“It also allows us to create depth with our younger guys,” said Holly, noting the younger players must step into the lineup when it’s time for the starters to take the 50% rest.

Two players who may never come off the field for the Hurricanes are Arrington and Holly’s oldest son, Johnny, as well as Jacobsen, as they are also the team captain and, for that matter, Arrington and Jacobsen, according tot Holly, the emotional leaders.

“How they go, is how our team is going to go,” said Holly about the captains. “When they say in practice, ‘we need to pick it up,’ the guys follow them and they do it out of respect. We just have to be smart to get them a few snaps off to get them their breaks and we have to be smart with our timeouts. The one thing to be sure of is that we are going to run to the ball and play hard on every single play, no matter how tired.”

Arrington and Holly are both expected to be forces on the defensive lines, Jacobsen will see his time on defense come at linebacker, while the coach also will lean heavily on his younger sons, Eddie Holly, for checks on defense as he was part of the same system last year at Westminster as a freshman. Elijah Palmisicano will also play middle linebacker for the Hurricanes while setting the edge as the outside linebackers will be RJ Dube and Elias Delatore with Derick Smith anchoring the secondary as safety.

“We are going to rotate and use a group effort at linebacker,” said Holly. “We are going to ease our way into that and hope in couple of years or maybe by the end of this year we will have a guy that can adjust the defense on the fly.

This season, Coral Shores will once again participate in the Florida Independent Athletic Conference (FIAC) with its division including Everglades Prep, Palm Glades and Palmer Trinity while on the other side of the conference sits Westminster Academy, Florida Christian, Ransom Everglades and Holly’s previous school Westminster Christian. Despite being with the team for less than a month, the goal for the Hurricanes this season is to win the FIAC Championship, ultimately, according to Holly, Coral Shores would be back in FHSSA play where they would likely land with Key West in the 2-Suburban District.

“St. Brendan is also in the conference and they are a really good 5A school, there about 12 or 13 teams in the conference, so it’s going to be a fun conference to be in,” said Holly. “It gives the kids a championship to play for, now, but when it all settles down, I think the 2-Suburban district will be a good play for Coral Shores to play, because we are only going to get better.”

