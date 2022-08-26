KEEPING IT SIMPLE: 'Fins are just lookin for a winning season

As freshman, the current seniors of the Marathon High football team did not win a game, the following campaign they claimed a single victory and last year they won three, so while there is no district or conference title to play for this season, the opportunity to have a winning record is more than enough for the Dolphins to strive for this season.

“I think they are really, really hungry to show they can do it,” said Childress. “Our goal, from Day 1, is to have a winning record, so they are really motivated to compete for that and they are really composed.”

The Dolphins enter the season with a total of 12 seniors, a part of the largest roster during the past four seasons, with seven of those seniors having been a part of the rebuilding process, each step of the way.

“As the interest builds, some of those new guys are really going to help us out and give us a little hit of depth, which is something we haven’t had in some time,” said Childress, noting there are 35 players on the middle school team this season as well.

As the team still grows, Childress stressed the strength of the program will rely on veteran leadership, as they continue to perfect the single-wing offense.

“We are a downhill running team and we are going to try to chew the clock and keep the other team off the field,” said Childress. “We all believe in what we are doing, starting with our coaching staff, and that filters down to the kids. I think our kids really understand what we are trying to do, because we are not a real sophisticated team, so we are trying to run what we’ve got. The big runs and big plays will happen, but we feel if we can control the clock, big things will happen this year. We are pumped and ready to roll.”

The coach is well aware he does have strength in the running game, led by seniors Malachi Hawkins, who will take most of the snaps directly, while others will go to Aaron Dolton, Thomas Eubank and Dylan Globe also in the mix for carries in the misdirection attack.

“Better be ready to hit us and stop it,” said Childress. “We will have some misdirection in there and will throw the ball at times when we have to, but if we can just grind the clock and stay in the game, we want to win games late. If we could average 40 points a game, it would b a different story, and we feel we are developing at the youth level, but this give us our best chance to compete to do something contrary to what others see on an everyday basis.”

The coach further explained, they will not have a quarterback lining up this season as most of the playbook class for running plays happen without a handoff.

“So it happens really fast, and if teams are not used to that, it can be an advantage to us,” said Childress. “It’s just an older version of the wildcat, but we really like the blocking schemes in it.”

The coach is also excited about the potential of using Carlos Lezcano as a misdirection piece from the wing, as well as freshman receiver Daeshawn Holmes.

“We feel it’s more about our system and we have several guys who we feel can get us some yards, which is great, we can distribute the ball more this year,” said Childress. “They can’t just key on one player this year, because we have some guys that can hurt them offensively.”

In the trenches, the ‘Fins are relying on senior Brody Vandervoort to guide a younger group with Tanner Ross. The team’s center on offense, the Garcia brothers, Eddie and Braulio, getting on both sides of the ball, while first-year senior 6-foot-5, 275-pounder Alex Kelly is expected to “destroy” the opposing offense from the tackle position, according to the coach.

“All these guys are going to continue to get better,” said Childress. “All these guys help our depth so we are going to try to play as many as we can. We really feel like most of our team is playable.”

As he is on offense, Hawkins is also a leader on defense at end, along with Eubank, Globe and Dolton all at linebacker. Holmes will take some pressure off Hawkins when the senior needs a breather, but the coach expressed Hawkins will likely be on the field the entire game.

“His best position is probably d-end, he can really change a game from there, so we feel like we have to play him on both sides of the ball,” said Childress.

Hawkins is one of those seniors who has been with the program since that winless year and has been a major part of the improvement, and one that continues to grow, as for the time being Marathon is out of conference and district play.

“It wasn’t the right time,” said Childress pointing out that had Marathon participated in the FHSSA this season its 1-Suburban district would have been comprised of state playoff teams from Naples. “When I looked at it, the team we would have been playing had nine or 10 wins last year with 40-man rosters. We are just not there yet.

“We definitely want to get back into a conference at some piont, but we want to keep progressing to get to that point,” the coach added. “We are hungry and we can’t wait to compete. We feel like we have a lot of grit and a lot to prove.”

Marathon still plays Pompano Beach, a home-and-way series against Miami Country Day and University School.

“We are also always going to play Coral Shores, no matter what, our kids love playing them,” said Childress. “We feel like it will be a competitive season with a lot of toss-up games, which is exactly what we want.”

Most importantly, after three-plus years of finding the right offense to fit the program, Childress now feels “like we are speaking the same language” as his players and with the middle school team running the same game plan, with results in winning seasons to come.

“That’s what they all talk about and want, a winning season,” said Childress.”We just needed to get the wrong guys off the bus and the right guys on the bus, as far as sticking with it, a lot of guys have dropped the past three seasons, but we have built a culture of grinding and being blue-collar types, which is what we want and will make them successful.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com