HITTING RESET: Conchs work hard in offseason to be ready for 2022 campaign

In the spring, Key West High coach Johnny Hughes realized he was going to have to hit the reset button entering the offseason, as the Conchs were going to have to replace several key offensive positions, with really only three starters back for the 2022 campaign.

Fortunately, according to the coach, he had a group of players who were willing to grind tough the summer months to improve and now Hughes believes the Conchs are fielding a team that could compete for the new FHSAA 2-Suburban district championship.

“It’s taken major strides, but it’s good to see things clicking,” said the Key West coach.

No player may be more integral to the overall improvement of the team than quarterback Adrian Mira, who, Hughes expressed, if the junior signal caller is making the appropriate reads, it will once again be difficult to stop the Conchs’ triple option attack.

“He’s drinking from the fire hose right now and it’s full go with gaining information for him,” Hughes said of Mira. “I’m sure it’s been overwhelming but he’s picked it up well. There’s a couple of mistakes we still need to clean up, but overall, I’d rate his preseason an ‘A’.”

In the preseason contest, the new Key West quarterback connected on two touchdown passes and ran for another, but Hughes was most impressed with the way Mira was able to establish himself as the leader.

“We were able to make a couple of 25-plus yard runs on his pitches, he made a couple nice decisions to run and then his first two passes were touchdowns, so if he can keep the defense concerned about that, he’ll be tough to stop,” said Hughes. “We want him to take the team, he has the football instincts and football knowledge.”

Of course, a major part of Mira’s success this season will depend on the protection given by the offensive line, and despite what the coach called “significant size and strength” — led by Andre Otto, who is getting national recruiting attention, alongside Augie Berlanga, Tristian Yokoyama, Eddie Moline, Ralph Richie and freshman Noah Mercer — he also noted they are still coming together.

“We just need to find a little depth there, but I’m happy with the way they have played,” said Hughes. “We will continue to follow Andre’s lead up front there and out freshman is a powerhouse.”

They will also be opening holes up for a new-look Conch backfield, that includes returning starter Clerf Alexandre, who is entering his junior campaign, at wing with Jacari Blackmon, freshman Jentavious Carey and senior Kevon Mills newcomers to the position.

“Kevon played mostly defense for us the last couple of years, but we moved him to that slot spot and he’s now our home-zrun threat. He has the speed and wiggle to do something in the open field,” aid Hughes. “But overall, we are young there and we have some guys that if they get caught up on their blocking assignments can see some time on the field.”

A key role in the Key West triple option is the V-back and stepping in this season as starter is James Reynolds.

“If he’s healthy, he’s as good as almost anybody we’ve had there,” said Hughes, noting the senior who has had several carries out of the spot the last two years in dealing with a hamstring injury. “He’s got a combination of size and speed we haven’t had in a long time. I expect big things from him this year and he will be a load back there.”

Reynolds is not the only Conch who will be seeing carries from that position as Jacob Lavallee and Jaden Fox, the coach guaranteed, will be in the mix.

“I’ve never had that type of quality depth before,” said Hughes. “Fox might be third on the depth chart, but I have no problem starting him.”

The receiving core is also completely turned over this season, with Adrian Horner and Brondson Etienne leading the way with Jondel Toro also expected to see some reps.

“They have looked good catching the ball,” said Hughes. “Brondson is very physical, but he just has to learn a little better technique, while in the preseason Adrian caught a touchdown pass and is blocking is very good.”

Toro, Etienne are both also the starting corner backs for Key West alongside Mills and Alexandre, while Lavallee and Fox also double up as the starting inside linebackers with Morgan Sukion expected the lock down the free safety role.

“You can’t keep the quality off the field,” Hughes said about several player on both sides of the ball. “We will try to have two sets of starters but the best guys are going to get in and help us out.”

The defensive line is anchored by 6-foot-5, 400-pounder tackle Benddy Ambroise and senior defensive end Jaydon Edwards, while the coach is also pleased with the offseason progression of John Lewis and Tevon Watson at defensive end. Otto and Richie will also see time on the defense as well.

“We have a pretty good showing overall,” aid Hughes. “They answered the bell in the preseason and hopefully they can do it again.”

While Hughes can see the pieces coming into place, he also added it will be important to be fully versed in themselves as the only team he is familiar with on the schedule this season is Cardinal Gibbons, with Key West adjusting to the new 2-Suburban District that consists of Bishop Verot, Gateway, and Estero all located on the west coast of Florida.

“Some have 8-3 records, but I don’t know who they beat to get those eight wins and if they were any good,” explained the coach. “We played Gateway last year so we have an idea, but they were a new school so I’m sure they are going to be much improved. So it’s really hard to say until we start to get some film on them.”

Even with the unknowns, Hughes is certain there are no former state champions in the district, so for the first time in a long time, there’s a legit feeling that, if the Key West players can fully command the playbook, they have a shot to qualify for the FHSAA state playoffs as a district champion.

“It always feels like if you are not going through Dade and Broward, it’s something different to it, but we are still dealing with the like of Cocoa (Beach) and Bishop Verot, so it just means the names change but the competition will still be there,” said Hughes. “There’s not a lot of time to bring them on slowly because we may have a new rival any week, we’ll just have to find out.”

