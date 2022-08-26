Despite state tile, Arrington still has much to prove

It was not the first time Xayver Arrington’s father moved the family to the Keys, as a sixth-grader the now Coral Shores senior lived in Cudjoe Key, but the second time around was different as he was a junior in high school.

“I was nervous it was going to be tough to fit in with a new team and a new defense I wasn’t used to, but after the first couple of games it started to flow it and work from there,” said Arrington.

He quickly made his mark on the football field, being selected for The Citizen’s All-Monroe County team, and by spring was feeling comfortable enough to play two sports: weightlifting, to help gain strength for football, and track, to help with agility.

“I figured, heck why not, I might as well try it because I wasn’t doing anything before in the spring,” said Arrington, who had transferred from Sebastian River High School. “I knew of weightlifting as a sport because my old school had a girls team, but had never thought of doing it myself.”

A year later, after switching schools, Arrington has more than fit in, he is now one of the more recognizable faces on campus after qualifying for the state championship in discus, placing 12th, then claiming the school’s first state weightlifting championship.

“Now, I get 20 people a day, some I don’t even know yet, saying hey Xay and it’s just a new experience,” said Arrington. “I wouldn’t say it has changed me, but it is something new because at my old school I was kind of the underdog. My sophomore year, I got a little bit of attention because I started on varsity, but coming here and everyone knowing my name is just really different.”

There’s even less hiding on the football field for Arrington, where often times this season he is expecting to see blocking schemes design to stop him from making big plays.

“I get the question a lot now, ‘Hey Xay, how many tackles you going to get?’ and I just say, ‘however the game flows I’ll be there to make the plays.’ Whatever the coach puts on the board, I’ll be in my position to make the plays, and when it comes my way I’ll make those plays.”

In fact, in the preseason, he stated he heard not just the team but the coach on the opposing side calling for a double team on No. 52, Arrington’s number.

“I really have no choice, I just have to buck up and take it,” said Arrington.

That’s also something he’s willing to do to make his teammates around him have more opportunities to make big plays this season.

“I can’t take all the sunshine myself,” said Arrington. “Every tackle those younger guys make, makes them better and give them experience, which makes us a better team.”

That doesn’t mean Arrington is without personal goals this season, as he wants to double his sack total of six from last season and finish with more than 50 tackles after racking up 42 a year ago.

“My technique had gotten way better, my first step is 10 times better, as I feel I’m off the line before the o-line has even had a chance to move,” said Arrington.

While repeating as state champion in weightlifting is also on the agenda this season, looking long-term it’s football that he hopes guides him into college, with five offers currently on the table.

“Football has been my dream since I was a little kid, so if that’s the plan God made for me, I’m going to take it,” said Arrington. “I’ve gotten noticed and have done all my had work my sophomore and junior years, now I have to just finish through. I want to go through his season because I don’t want to rush the decision. Last year I was focused on just getting through the year whereas this year I really wanted to push through everything and do better than I did last year.”

It will be tough to do better than last season’s state championship, but coach Ed Holly has confidence Arrington can find away once again to stand out.

“You’d never know he was a state champion because he is so humble and is such a good guy,” said Holly. “He’s a really, really good football player, but a better person. I think the weightlifting has given him the confidence to know how strong he is, so with that knowledge, he has a lot to prove this year. He has a lot of things on the football field he hasn’t gotten to do yet.”

