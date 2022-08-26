Mira ready to make his own history

The name Mira and quarterback are synonymous with Key West football, as George Mira Jr. was the first Conch to play in the National Football League and the youth field still bears his name.

For the next two years, a new Mira, Adrian, is hoping to add to the family legacy as he moves into the role as Conchs’ starting quarterback.

“Being a running back has helped [me] understand the triple option and now being the quarterback I feel I can become the ultimate weapon for the team,” said Mira, who is a cousin to the Key West legend, related through the younger Mira’s father’s side of the family.

So bearing that name, it was only natural he wanted to play quarterback in the Key West Junior Football League, but through the years he had transitioned into more of a runner, including playing that position the first two seasons with the Conchs.

That was until Conchs coach Johnny Hughes heard Mira might have a touch like his cousin. Of course, willing to do what’s best for the team, Mira took on the challenge of becoming the starting quarterback once again.

“My dad influenced me a bit, so here I am at quarterback,” said Mira, noting he began working with Coach Robert James as well as his father to fix his throwing technique. “I was OK with it, but I knew at the time I wasn’t ready, I was a bit scared in that spring game, but this year, especially after the summer, I feel like I’m the leader now.”

Despite now have a better throwing form, his biggest strides, in his opinion, were learning the appropriate reads and which option to take.

“After going over the film and really studying it, it’s really become easy to understand,” said Mira. “Not only that, but I’ve learned all the blocking linemen’s assignments as well.”

With a Mira once again set to take snaps for the Conchs this season, the new Key West signal caller has his own goals in mind, some including having his name above his cousin’s in the school’s history books.

“It can’t be too much pressure but just enough to where I can get there,” said Mira, noting he is looking to have the highest single-season completion percentage in school be one of his lasting marks. “Coach Hughes has even put in new pass plays this season. I’ve been really working hard staying after practice to build up a rapport with my receivers and really get this system down, so I can break records of my own.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com