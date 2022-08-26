Back as a 'Cane, Holly set to be difference maker

Recalling the days of playing behind the end zone during Coral Shores High football game, at a young age Johnny Holly had an ambition to be a Hurricane.

“We always got in trouble because the ball would go in the end zone or we’d be too rough, it was a lot of fun,” said the now 6-foot-5, roughly 300-pound senior.

At that point, he never thought any different, that was until his father, Coral Shores coach Ed Holly, began the coaching carousel, first heading to East Mississippi State for Johnny’s seventh-grade season then back to South Florida at Westminster Christian by the time he was a freshman.

At that point, the younger Holly had a decision to make: either attend Coral Shores High, as the family have moved back into their house in Key Largo or make the hour-plus trip every day to be part of his father’s program. His older sister, Katie Holly, chose to attend Coral Shores and graduated last year, while Johnny and his younger brother Eddie hit the road with dad every morning.

“It was a long drive for me my freshman year, not being with everyone I knew and grew up with,” said Holly. “But Westminster welcomed me with open arms, everyone was nice here.”

For three seasons, Holly wore the Warriors colors with pride, and was ready to graduate at Westminster when he heard the news his father was headed back to Coral Shores as head coach.

“I was a little confused, but I think I took I pretty well,” said Holly. “When I first heard, it wasn’t finalized or anything yet and when I thought about it, I realized I had a bunch of friends down here and we’d be getting home a lot earlier.”

Only problem, at that point of his high school career, he admitted his heart was with the Warriors.

“It’s always difficult to leave a school to go to another one,” said Holly. “If we ever play them, I’m going as hard as I can.”

Knowing there was going to be a transition back into being a Hurricane, the senior was in the weight room by mid-summer with his new teammates, but in the end, with his father switching the Coral Shores offense to a similar one he ran at Westminster the last four seasons, there is a lot he can offer his new team.

“I feel like I just try to be a leader on the field and help everyone do their job correctly,” said Holly. “It’s really not been too much of a difference for them really and for me, I’ve made a lot of new friends coming back this year,.”

He feels both the Warriors and Hurricanes are going to have successful seasons this year and it will come down to coaching, another reason he is back for his senior campaign no longer playing behind the end zone but now roughing up as many players he wants in the trenches.

“Both schools are really good and really talented,” said Holly. “I would have liked to go through my senior year as a Warrior, but I love it down here, it’s where I was born and raised.”

