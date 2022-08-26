Otto hoping for 50 college offers by end of senior season

With 25 offers and counting, Andre Otto is just halfway to the total number of colleges he is hoping ask him to join their football program by the end of his senior season.

“It usually starts with a conversation about who I am and why I live in Key West, what I lift and then they start getting more serious and telling me about their school,” Otto said about the typical recruiting call he takes. “It usually ends up with them saying they would like to offer me something. I haven’t counted in a while but I think it about 23 to 25 so far.”

Despite knowing his future is riding on a single successful campaign, Otto reiterated he is not treating it any different than any other season.

“It’s just kind of there, I figure that if I start putting too much pressure on the decision, I’ll just stress myself out, when I should be just going with the flow” said Otto.

That’s even with Ivy League schools, which are not out of the realm for Otto, who is a straight-A student, sending the senior opportunities for financial aid at their institutions.

“I haven’t dropped it down too, too much, but the ones with good films school have my attention,” said Otto, some of those being Southern Cal and Florida State.

After all, his first love, even above football, is film.

“They are two completely different realms,” said Otto, who was often seen on the morning announcements last school year. “It’s great to have people watch what you’ve created and enjoy it, that brings so much joy to me, while football, I get to knock people on their asses.”

He even admitted, several of the coach and recruits are surprised when they hear his projected major.

“I guess it’s not a big demand for football players,” said Otto. “I guess they usually go into business or engineering, so I guess it’s a bit of a surprise when they hear I want to be a film director or cinematographer.”

Despite being gifted in two completely different realms, Otto is not one to claim himself as a renaissance man. Instead, he likes to think of himself as two different people, one in the film room and the other on the gridiron, which he just hopes to continue to bring in the offers.

“I’ve always just wanted to be a monster and this is a way to do it and most of the times, it’s the best way to have fun, so it’s a little mix of both,” said Otto. “That’s the way I like to see it, because it really keeps me focused on what I have to do while not stressing me out.”

