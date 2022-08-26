Read full article on original website
John Geiger and Nike Have Settled Their Trademark Infringement Lawsuit
After a year-long battle independent designer John Geiger and have settled their trademark infringement lawsuit. Per a post on Geiger’s Instagram, the battling parties have come to an agreement that “allows John Geiger to continue building his brand while also respecting Nike’s intellectual property rights in its iconic Air Force 1 trade dress.” Geiger will modify the design of his GF-01, a shoe that Nike claimed infringed upon the registered trade dress of the Air Force 1, and the resolution includes a consent judgment — an agreement that resolves a dispute between two parties without admission of guilt or liability on either side.
A PSA 10 Elon Musk-Signed U.S. $1 Dollar Bill Is Now up for Auction
Like Mark Zuckerberg’s collectible little league card, another collectible tied to a tech billionaire is going up for auction. This time around, it is a $1 USD dollar bill signed by Elon Musk. Actioned by Musk’s ex-girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne, the two met in 1994 at the University of Pennsylvania.
Bugatti CEO Reveals That All Vehicles Are "Sold Out Well Into 2025"
Following the announcement that Lamborghini is sold out until 2024, Bugatti‘s CEO has also recently announced that the auto-company is doing well despite global inflations. CNBC reported that the CEO of Bugatti, Mate Rimac has claimed that all of its vehicles are now “sold out well into 2025” and that he does not predict “any slowdown at the moment.” It appears that the ultra-affluent are not stopping the purchases of supercars anytime soon, despite any fears of a recession. As the company ventures into electric vehicle manufacturing, Rumac has confirmed that the demand for the luxury car company’s newest all-electric Rimac supercars as well as its combustion-engine vehicles still remain strong and might even be accelerating.
Gucci Vault Offers Up Rare Vintage Bags
Gucci’s experimental online space Vault has dug into the house’s vibrant history with its newest bag offering. Titled “Gucci Vintage Treasures,” the drop features a curated variety of rare vintage items. Leading the charge is a catalog of highly limited one-of-a-kind bags. The list of bags...
