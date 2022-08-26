Following the announcement that Lamborghini is sold out until 2024, Bugatti‘s CEO has also recently announced that the auto-company is doing well despite global inflations. CNBC reported that the CEO of Bugatti, Mate Rimac has claimed that all of its vehicles are now “sold out well into 2025” and that he does not predict “any slowdown at the moment.” It appears that the ultra-affluent are not stopping the purchases of supercars anytime soon, despite any fears of a recession. As the company ventures into electric vehicle manufacturing, Rumac has confirmed that the demand for the luxury car company’s newest all-electric Rimac supercars as well as its combustion-engine vehicles still remain strong and might even be accelerating.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO