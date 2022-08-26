ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingtown, MD

SMAC boys soccer teams getting set for opener

By By TED BLACK
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 5 days ago
Players and coaches from the various boys soccer teams across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference have been eager from the outset of the season since practices began on Aug. 10, and several teams will look to emerge from the pack this fall.

Last Monday afternoon, Huntingtown High School ninth-year coach Charlie Russell watched his players partake in various drills just three days after being upended by North Point High 3-1 in a preseason scrimmage. Russell also managed to attend to various chores while his assistant coaches, Phil Brown, Devin Redicker and Ryan Phillips, all of which were SMAC alums, interacted with his players.

For over 100 years, Southern Maryland News has provided Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert with unprecedented coverage of local news, sports and politics.

