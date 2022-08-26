ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Taurean Prince Arrested at Miami Airport

By Wilton Jackson
 5 days ago

The Timberwolves forward was arrested on a fugitive out-of-state warrant in Miami.

Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was reportedly arrested on a fugitive out-of-state warrant at Miami International Airport on Thursday, according to Chris Hine of the Star Tribune .

Police took prince Prince to Turner Knight Correctional Center that is located next to the airport, per the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation website.

Hine reported that it was not clear what charge Prince faced as well as the reason for him being at the airport, but that the warrant was from Texas.

The Timberwolves released a statement, saying in part that the franchise was “aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Prince played a role in the Timberwolves earning a playoff appearance for the first time since 2018 last season, averaging 7.3 points per game off the bench. During the offseason, the 28-year-old signed a two-year, $16 million contract with a non-guaranteed second year.

Prince, the former No. 12 pick in the 2016 NBA draft by the Jazz, played for the Nets, the Hawks and the Cavaliers before arriving in Minnesota last year.

