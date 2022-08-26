ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Scott Frost and Mark Whipple, a work in progress creating the Huskers offense

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator have both been at it for a longtime, both have been very successful at other places. Now they come together to try to lead a Huskers turn around. The styles are a little different and no doubt they don’t see it exactly the same way. Which is not all that uncommon, there are several different ways to put together an offense.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha area familes attend NICU reunion

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 50 families got together in Elkhorn Sunday afternoon for a reunion. They were here to see each other, but also to catch up to those who took care of them for weeks - and in some cases, months. The contrasts of gatherings at the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West

One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday.
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody

Staying warm all week. Updated: 6 hours ago. A pleasant evening for the metro,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha mayor adds new economic developer to team

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a new person on the City of Omaha’s economic development team. Marco Floreani will start on Sept. 19 as Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Development and Development Services replacing Troy Anderson with an annual salary of $113,000. Floreani graduated from UNL and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

1 injured in Monday morning Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a Monday morning shooting. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded around 5:22 a.m. Monday after a shooting victim arrived at Nebraska Medical Center. Police say the shooting happened near 24th and Castelar Street. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction

Douglas County wants new mental health facility. Updated: 18 hours ago. County commissioners...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crews rescued dog in Omaha apartment fire, estimated loss of $20K

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. The cause is considered an accident due to improperly discarded smoking materials according to the release. Crews went to an apartment near Wycliffe Dr. in response to a fire alarm....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas County wants new mental health facility

An Omaha senior citizen facing bankruptcy spotted an advertisement for legal advice. Bennington Public Schools approves site purchase, bond vote. One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. Nebraska teen appears in court in abortion case. Updated: 16 hours ago. A teen...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Fire that severely damaged Omaha home caused by candles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have determined the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue Sunday around 6:30 a.m. Omaha Fire says the one-and-a-half story home was nearly...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Authorities investigate bomb threat at Plattsmouth High School

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were called to Plattsmouth High School on Tuesday morning after a group of students alerted school officials to a potential bomb threat. The Omaha Police Department’s bomb squad assisted Plattsmouth Police, and K-9 officers were called in. Offutt Air Force Base security also assisted at the scene.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE

