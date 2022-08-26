Read full article on original website
Scott Frost and Mark Whipple, a work in progress creating the Huskers offense
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator have both been at it for a longtime, both have been very successful at other places. Now they come together to try to lead a Huskers turn around. The styles are a little different and no doubt they don’t see it exactly the same way. Which is not all that uncommon, there are several different ways to put together an offense.
Omaha area familes attend NICU reunion
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 50 families got together in Elkhorn Sunday afternoon for a reunion. They were here to see each other, but also to catch up to those who took care of them for weeks - and in some cases, months. The contrasts of gatherings at the...
Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West
One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary...
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heating up with a few spotty storm chances
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a pleasant Monday and Tuesday the heat makes a return! 90s arrive Wednesday afternoon to the Metro and are here to stay until the weekend. If you’re trying to make outdoor plans, void the peak afternoon heat. Humidity levels won’t be high so the heat will still be bearable.
BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody
Omaha mayor adds new economic developer to team
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a new person on the City of Omaha’s economic development team. Marco Floreani will start on Sept. 19 as Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Development and Development Services replacing Troy Anderson with an annual salary of $113,000. Floreani graduated from UNL and...
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
U.S. Marshals looking for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
1 injured in Monday morning Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a Monday morning shooting. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded around 5:22 a.m. Monday after a shooting victim arrived at Nebraska Medical Center. Police say the shooting happened near 24th and Castelar Street. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information...
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning storms followed by afternoon clearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and storms with downpours, lightning and small hail are moving through to start the day. There are chances in the forecast through 2pm at the latest but most will be in the early morning hours. Hopefully you can luck out with some beneficial rain.
Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction
Omaha residents get ready for walk to spread awareness of Huntington’s disease
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Here in Omaha, an event started Sunday morning in an effort to help spread awareness and raise money for Huntington’s disease programs. The Omaha Team Hope Walk took place at Zorinsky...
Crews rescued dog in Omaha apartment fire, estimated loss of $20K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. The cause is considered an accident due to improperly discarded smoking materials according to the release. Crews went to an apartment near Wycliffe Dr. in response to a fire alarm....
Douglas County wants new mental health facility
Parents: Bellevue West students protesting school’s handling of teacher’s racial slur
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Police were called to Bellevue West High School on Monday morning after a group of students initiated a protest inside the school over a teacher’s use of a racial slur last week, parents told 6 News. The protest is a result of the school’s response...
Fire that severely damaged Omaha home caused by candles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have determined the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue Sunday around 6:30 a.m. Omaha Fire says the one-and-a-half story home was nearly...
Authorities investigate bomb threat at Plattsmouth High School
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were called to Plattsmouth High School on Tuesday morning after a group of students alerted school officials to a potential bomb threat. The Omaha Police Department’s bomb squad assisted Plattsmouth Police, and K-9 officers were called in. Offutt Air Force Base security also assisted at the scene.
Monday Aug. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports no deaths, jump in ICU cases
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Hundreds come out for 23rd annual Omaha Team Hope Walk to raise awareness of Huntington’s disease
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday was the 23rd annual Omaha Team Hope Walk at Zorinsky Lake Park. Around 250 people walked or jogged to help spread awareness of Huntington’s disease and to raise money for programs. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, more than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease....
