fox40jackson.com
VIDEO: WLBT Storm Tracker shows extent of flooding across Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The WLBT Storm Tracker got a close-up look at the flooding impacting several neighborhoods across Jackson. First Alert Weather’s Branden Walker and Photographer Keith Honore rolled the tracker through the area around Harrow Drive near Old Canton Road neighborhoods. Mailboxes and cars were halfway...
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Pace addresses Big Black River flooding and Warriors Trail closure
Warrior’s Trail is currently impassable due to the rising waters of the Big Black River. The Big Black River has flooded across the gravel section of Warriors Trail, just before its intersection with Highway 80. Barricades have been placed to alert traffic to the road’s closure. “This is...
kicks96news.com
Rivers Falling But Jackson Facing Big Water Problems
After last week’s heavy rain, rivers continue to fall in this part of central Mississippi. The Pearl at Edinburg dropped below flood stage Monday night and is forecast to do so near Carthage Wednesday morning. In Jackson, the Pearl crested Monday after flooding only one home but the high water is causing a bigger problem for the capital city. There’s little or no water pressure in Jackson because the main treatment plant isn’t producing enough water. And the water that is flowing through the pipes isn’t safe to drink. Last night, Gov. Reeves announced that the state is stepping in to help make repairs to the plant and to provide emergency water supplies in Jackson.
Flooding begins to recede on Canton Club Circle
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Floodwaters are impacting many parts of Jackson, but in some areas, the water began to recede on Monday. In Northeast Jackson, the water reached up to people’s driveways along Canton Club Circle. Trashcans were toppled over with trash strewn onto the flooded roadways. Neighbors in the area, who experienced the flooding […]
fox40jackson.com
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall. The river crested near 35.4 feet Monday morning and will begin to fall by end of the day. It is expected to fall below the flood stage late Thursday evening and continue...
Flooding leads to low water pressure in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and emergency officials held a news conference on Monday, August 29 to provide updates and information on flooding in the City of Jackson. During the news conference, the mayor said there was an increase in water from the Barnett Reservoir to the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment […]
Jackson neighbors seek solutions to prevent future flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As floodwaters begin to recede in Jackson, parts of Harrow Drive and Westbrook Road remain under water. Neighbors living on Harrow Road woke up to standing water in their driveways on Monday. While the water didn’t reach any homes, several cars were damaged in the flooding. The water was also waist […]
PHOTOS: Pearl River flooding on Aug. 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Northeast Jackson are facing floodwaters from the Pearl River after days of heavy rainfall last week. On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). The lake currently stands at […]
NBC 10 News Today: Mayor of Jackson, Miss. Urge Residents to Leave the City due to Flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mayor of Jackson, Miss., Chokwe Antar Lumumba, is urging residents to evacuate the city before more flooding comes. For more information, watch the video above.
WAPT
Residents in flooded neighborhoods starting to see waters recede
Residents impacted by the flooding from the Pearl River are starting to see the high waters recede. Tracey Funches, with the Hinds County Emergency Operations Center, says the River Road and Deer Trail area has been the hardest hit residential area in the county, but from their initial assessment, the high waters haven't made their way into any homes.
WLBT
USACE Vicksburg District activates emergency operations due to Pearl River flooding
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District emergency operations center (EOC) activated at Level 2, on Saturday, August 27, at 3 p.m., due to flooding on the Pearl River in the Jackson. Level 2 is an emergency watch that will monitor the flooding conditions from...
WAPT
Floodwaters displace local wildlife along Pearl River
The high waters in the Jackson area from the Pearl River flooding are not only impacting home owners and businesses but also local wildlife. A large gator was seen at Bay Pointe Golf Course near the reservoir Monday after high waters pushed it into the area. Golfers say they've seen...
Barnett Reservoir inflows crest on Sunday
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced the Barnett Reservoir inflows have crested. However, they said there is still a lot of water that must flow downstream. After a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS), the PRVWSD will hold the current discharge at the […]
Restaurant owner wants leaders held responsible for Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s water crisis continues to impact the local economy. Many restaurants in the city are losing money trying to make up for the lack of water. An on-going issue with seemingly no end in sight. Chef Derek Emerson, the owner of Walker’s Drive In, said his Jackson location […]
WAPT
Northeast Jackson residents packing up and leaving their homes in preparations of Pearl River flooding
With low-lying neighborhoods in Northeast Jackson expected to experience flooding over the next few days, many people are packing up and evacuating their homes. The Pearl River Water Supply District is releasing water from the Ross Barnett Reservoir that could lead to flooding in Northeast Jackson streets and homes. People...
WLBT
Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
RSV cases rising in Central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi saw a record number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases this August. Now, health officials are encouraging parents and adults to take precautions to avoid catching the illness. Hospital leaders said three-month-old Wyatt, of Pearl, was admitted to the hospital on August 11 with a case of RSV. […]
Byram neighbors prepare for Pearl River flooding
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River is rising and is expected to crest at 36 feet on Tuesday. As the river threatens the Jackson metro area, flooding has already reached the city of Byram. “From what I understand, we’re going to have about 36 feet in here on Tuesday. Last time we had a […]
JPS announces changes for schools due to Pearl River flooding
UPDATE: 08/29/2022 6:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced that students who attend Forest Hill High and Timberlawn Elementary schools will shift to virtual learning on Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30 due to ongoing water pressure issues. Staff members from those schools will be housed […]
More water discharged from Barnett Reservoir on Saturday
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Following a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS) on Saturday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) will hold the discharge at the Barnett Reservoir to 60,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) for at least 12 hours. The lake current stands at 298.29 feet above mean sea […]
