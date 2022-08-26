SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah Little Leaguer critically injured after falling from a bunk bed is on his way home from the hospital two weeks later, according to his family. Prior to leaving the hospital, Easton Oliverson recorded a message to the people who have been supporting him since the Aug. 14 incident. It was posted to a Facebook account that was created to provide updates and help raise funds for his recovery.

