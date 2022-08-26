ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

WATCH: Easton Oliverson records message before heading home from hospital

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah Little Leaguer critically injured after falling from a bunk bed is on his way home from the hospital two weeks later, according to his family. Prior to leaving the hospital, Easton Oliverson recorded a message to the people who have been supporting him since the Aug. 14 incident. It was posted to a Facebook account that was created to provide updates and help raise funds for his recovery.
Possibly $100k in damage to South Jordan bike shop during break-in

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A South Jordan business faces thousands of dollars in damage after a truck drove into their building during a theft on Saturday. The truck was seen on security footage driving through both sliding doors of Hangar 15 Bicycles before two suspects took five electric bikes.
Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
Auto-pedestrian crash in Provo leaves brother, sister, driver dead

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Three people are dead — two of them children — after an auto-pedestrian crash in a Provo neighborhood Monday morning, according to authorities. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of 800 East and 700 North. According to police, two elementary-school-aged...
Snow College student arrested after making school shooting comment on gaming platform

EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College student was taken into custody after comments during online gaming led to multiple schools being placed on lockdown. According to a statement from the college, schools went into a soft lockdown between 1 - 3 p.m. Monday after the Utah County Sheriff's Office contacted college administrators to report suspicious activity.
Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
