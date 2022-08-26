Read full article on original website
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Riverdale homeowners fear sewage issue could cost them their house
RIVERDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Every new homeowner wants to be proud of the house they buy, but a couple in Weber County said their dream home has turned into a nightmare. Brittani Roe and her boyfriend Chase bought the home on the Riverdale bench in July. Last week, they...
WATCH: Easton Oliverson records message before heading home from hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah Little Leaguer critically injured after falling from a bunk bed is on his way home from the hospital two weeks later, according to his family. Prior to leaving the hospital, Easton Oliverson recorded a message to the people who have been supporting him since the Aug. 14 incident. It was posted to a Facebook account that was created to provide updates and help raise funds for his recovery.
E-bike shop owner not surprised at brazen South Jordan bike shop burglary
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A bold bike shop burglary, caught on camera in South Jordan, isn’t necessarily surprising to other bike shop owners around the Salt Lake Valley. “I think everyone’s on edge,” said Matt Passey, owner of Salt Lake eBikes. “Everyone’s double checking stuff.”...
Possibly $100k in damage to South Jordan bike shop during break-in
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A South Jordan business faces thousands of dollars in damage after a truck drove into their building during a theft on Saturday. The truck was seen on security footage driving through both sliding doors of Hangar 15 Bicycles before two suspects took five electric bikes.
Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
Auto-pedestrian crash in Provo leaves brother, sister, driver dead
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Three people are dead — two of them children — after an auto-pedestrian crash in a Provo neighborhood Monday morning, according to authorities. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of 800 East and 700 North. According to police, two elementary-school-aged...
Community members grieve loss of 2 siblings killed while walking to school in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The community is coming together to support a family that lost two young children who were hit and killed on their way to school. The crash happened Monday morning in Provo. Police said Darren Albertson, 59, who is from Provo, hit the 10 and 9-year-old...
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
Neighbors recount tragic crash that killed driver, two young siblings in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Provo have identified the driver in Monday’s fatal crash as 59-year-old Darren Albertson of Provo. The collision killed Albertson along with two children. Officers said Albertson crossed into the eastbound lanes near 700 North and 800 East, hitting a 9-year-old girl and...
SWAT responds to 'suspicious circumstance' under interstate overpass
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The SWAT team has been called out after reports of a suspicious vehicle underneath an interstate overpass in downtown Salt Lake. Several officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department were called to an area on 200 South underneath I-15 around 600 West on Tuesday afternoon.
Snow College student arrested after making school shooting comment on gaming platform
EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College student was taken into custody after comments during online gaming led to multiple schools being placed on lockdown. According to a statement from the college, schools went into a soft lockdown between 1 - 3 p.m. Monday after the Utah County Sheriff's Office contacted college administrators to report suspicious activity.
Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
Building evacuated as Salt Lake City fire crews tackle blaze off Bangerter Highway
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A building near Bangerter Highway was evacuated temporarily and lane closures left traffic backed up as crews worked to get a grass fire under control. According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, a call came in around 11:45 a.m. that a grass fire...
Uncertainty greets parents on first day of school in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parents whose children attend school in the Salt Lake City School District are preparing for the first day of school, which starts Tuesday. Students will get their room, locker and teacher assignments for the new year. One more thing they will get is a lot of uncertainty.
Hundreds of Latter-day Saints help in flood recovery in eastern Kentucky
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Volunteers from Helping Hands spent the last two weekends cleaning up after the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky in July, clearing debris, shoveling mud, mucking out homes, moving furniture, preparing meals, and completing a variety of other tasks. Each weekend, over 1,000 members of...
Black students at BYU call for change after fan yells racial slur at volleyball player
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Black BYU students are calling for change at the school three days after an alleged racist incident on campus. It comes after Friday’s volleyball match where a Duke player said someone from the student section was shouting racist threats. The athlete said at the...
Utes honor fallen teammates Jordan, Lowe with custom hand-painted helmets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Utes are honoring a pair of fallen teammates in an incredibly unique way for this year's game against the USC Trojans, revealing custom hand-painted helmets to honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan, who died within a year of each other. According to...
Alta HS football player faces long recovery after suffering spinal injury during game
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old high school student-athlete has lost movement and some feeling in his lower body after a hit during a football game. The hit happened last Thursday when the Alta High Hawks was playing Stansbury in a junior varsity game. Jalen Sutton has had surgery...
Duke volleyball player speaks with ESPN after being called racial slur at BYU game
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson is continuing to speak out after she was allegedly threatened by a BYU fan using racial slurs. She spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe about the incident and said she hopes it ultimately creates awareness and encourages change. "I believe that...
BYU athletic director speaks out after racial slurs used against Duke volleyball player
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — BYU's athletic director is speaking out after racial slurs were used against a Duke University volleyball player. 2News spoke with Tom Holmoe on Monday and asked him how he felt knowing this happened during one of his games. "You asked me how I feel –...
