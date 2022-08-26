ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car stop leads to recovery of 2 pounds of marijuana in Cupertino

By Aaron Tolentino
 5 days ago

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — A car stop led authorities to recover two pounds of marijuana and stolen IDs, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday in a Facebook post . The ID cards were stolen in a recent auto burglary in Cupertino.

Three juvenile suspects were criminally cited to their parents for possession of marijuana for sales and possession of stolen property, authorities said. An adult male inside the suspect vehicle was arrested and booked into San Jose Main Jail for the same charges.

    (Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office)
    (Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office)

The unidentified man was also charged with providing false identification and an active warrant, the post said. The man was also on county probation.

The stolen IDs were successfully returned to their owners.

