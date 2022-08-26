Charcoal Grill Coming This Fall to Glendale

A new restaurant called Charcoal Grill is coming soon to Glendale . Look out for it at 5830 W. Thunderbird Road on the northeast corner with 59th Avenue, next to the Thunderbird Palus Medical Campus.

What Now Phoenix has reached out to the owner of Charcoal Grill, who confirmed their plans to open by October. They remained tight-lipped about any additional details regarding the restaurant’s offerings, so it looks like we’ll have to stay tuned to find out what kind of meal we’re in for.

Based on the name, however, one might guess that the menu items will be cooked to perfection over an open flame; the end result being that wonderful charred flavor that can only be attained using charcoal. The restaurant has also recently applied for a liquor license, so beer, wine and perhaps cocktails may be available to drink.

Real estate intel obtained by What Now Phoenix in February indicate that the restaurant signed a lease on this 2,400-square foot space, with plans for a partial build-out. Charcoal Grill has obviously been hard at work over the past several months to offer a new dining experience to the area.

