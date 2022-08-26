ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Charcoal Grill Coming This Fall to Glendale

By Nadine Blanco
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 5 days ago

A new restaurant called Charcoal Grill is coming soon to Glendale . Look out for it at 5830 W. Thunderbird Road on the northeast corner with 59th Avenue, next to the Thunderbird Palus Medical Campus.

What Now Phoenix has reached out to the owner of Charcoal Grill, who confirmed their plans to open by October. They remained tight-lipped about any additional details regarding the restaurant’s offerings, so it looks like we’ll have to stay tuned to find out what kind of meal we’re in for.

Based on the name, however, one might guess that the menu items will be cooked to perfection over an open flame; the end result being that wonderful charred flavor that can only be attained using charcoal. The restaurant has also recently applied for a liquor license, so beer, wine and perhaps cocktails may be available to drink.

Real estate intel obtained by What Now Phoenix in February indicate that the restaurant signed a lease on this 2,400-square foot space, with plans for a partial build-out. Charcoal Grill has obviously been hard at work over the past several months to offer a new dining experience to the area.



Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Glendale Star

Turquoise brings a new experience to Glendale

The West Valley is getting an addition to its wine scene. Set to open its doors Wednesday, Aug. 31, Turquoise Wine Cellar and Tasting Room is looking to share its passion for wine and offer opportunities to explore varietals from around the world in an approachable way. “Everything about it...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Glendale, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
nomadlawyer.org

Peoria: 7 Best Places To Visit In Peoria, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Peoria Arizona. Peoria is a city in Arizona that is growing at a rapid rate. While it only had 12,000 residents in 1980, the population is now over 165,000, and it is becoming a popular destination for residents looking for warmer climates. Peoria offers...
PEORIA, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Beer Barn taproom now open in Gilbert

A farmhouse-themed craft beer bar from the group behind taproom The Sleepy Whale in Chandler and bar/restaurant The Golden Pineapple Craft Lounge in Tempe opened Aug. 5 in Gilbert. Beer Barn, with its weathered metal façade and reclaimed wood furnishings, is one of the first commercial spaces to open at...
GILBERT, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale

Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Bar Info#Charcoal Grill Coming
KTAR.com

Dozens of Valley theaters celebrating National Cinema Day with $3 tickets

PHOENIX — As part of the recently launched National Cinema Day, single-movie ticket prices at many box offices will be sold for $3 on Saturday. Dozens of theaters around the Valley will participate in the national event in hopes to attract moviegoers and fanatics alike as box offices during Labor Day weekend tend to bring little visitors.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s why Epicenter in Agritopia is the talk of Gilbert

The last few years have seen an explosion in commercial real estate, with some unique mixed-use developments popping up around the Valley. Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is one of those developments and is a residential and retail destination appealing to residents of Agritopia and the entire East Valley. Features of the walkable retail space include common areas, benches, water features and farm-related greenery and trees that are incorporated in such a way that they receive rainfall runoff. Epicenter incorporates a diverse blend of restaurants, beauty services and specialty retailers on the lower level, with a luxury multi-family residential development called The Tyler, perched directly above.
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona State Fair Job Fair

The annual Arizona State Fair will be returning to the State Fairgrounds in just one month and before they serve up the funnel cakes, corn dogs, cotton candy, organizers need to hire. The Arizona State Fair needs to hire 800+ fairtime positions and will do so on the spot at...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Hidden Lake in Buckeye

Take the family to Hidden Lake in Buckeye this summer and enjoy the super cool inflatable obstacle course on the lake!. We spent 4 hours enjoying the sunshine and water at this tucked-away West Valley lake. Privately opened but open to the public, Hidden Lake offers kayak and paddleboard rentals, a small but extensive bar menu, and a fun summer addition of a water playground for kids and adults. The kids loved this the most, from the slippery stairs and slide to the trampoline and plenty of space to give your best ninja kicks as you jump in.
BUCKEYE, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Phoenix Festival of the Arts accepting artist applications

Phoenix Festival of the Arts is looking for local artists to participate in its 10-year anniversary event on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at Margaret T. Hance Park. The deadline for artists to apply to be a vendor at the 2022 Phoenix Festival of the Arts is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Applications can be submitted on the festival website.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

323 S. Roosevelt St. #1009

SPACIOUS TOWN HOME! - GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN THE HEART OF TEMPE. WALK TO ASU, DOWNTOWN TEMPE AND LIGHT RAIL. THIS TRI-LEVEL HOME HAS TILE FLOORS, AN OPEN CONCEPT W/HUGE GREAT ROOM THAT FLOWS EASILY W/EAT-IN KITCHEN, 9 FT CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING AND CEILING FANS. THREE MASTER SUITES ON TOP FLOOR EACH W/FULL BATHS, CEILING FANS, WALK-IN CLOSETS AND TWO HAVE THEIR OWN PRIVATE PATIO. NICE SIZE ENTRYWAY OFF 2 CAR GARAGE W/SEPARATE ROOM FOR LAUNDRY AND 1 OF 3 PRIVATE PATIOS.
TEMPE, AZ
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Arizona

With over 200 courses in the Scottsdale area alone (and plenty more in Tucson), there’s no shortage of desert golf options in The Grand Canyon State. So, how do you pick which layouts to add to your next trip with so much golf to choose from?. Whether planning a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods

PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
PHOENIX, AZ
What Now Phoenix

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
479
Followers
178
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphoenix.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy