ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Week Two: Teams look to rebound, continue winning ways

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JW0ps_0hVtXGkz00

Week Two of the high school football season will feature two teams looking to rebound after last week’s defeats, two playing their season openers and five aiming to remain unbeaten.

This week’s slate has Rocky Mount hosting Northeastern, SouthWest Edgecombe entertaining North Edgecombe, Faith Christian playing at home against Halifax Academy, Rocky Mount Prep hosting Wayne Christian, Tarboro traveling to Hertford County, Northern Nash playing at Fike, Southern Nash going to Corinth Holders and Nash Central making the trip to Smithfield to battle Smithfield-Selma.

NORTHEASTERN AT ROCKY MOUNT

The Gryphons enter the contest 0-1 after last week’s 35-7 loss at defending state 1A champion Tarboro. Northeastern is 1-0 after it dismantled Bertie 61-0 in its season opener.

The Eagles were balanced against the Falcons, rushing for 202 yards while passing for 180. Tyselle Spencer (143 yards and three touchdowns on six carries) was their top rusher, while Shamar Sutton, Tyell Saunders and William Gregory Jr. had pass receptions for scores.

Rocky Mount is hoping for big performances from quarterback Stephon Jones, who was 7-for-16 passing for 96 yards and a TD and added 51 yards rushing on 10 carries. Seallio Alphonse had five catches for 72 yards last week and Da’marjhae Mitchell added two for 24.

SOUTHERN NASH AT CORINTH HOLDERS

The Firebirds (1-0) are flying high after last week’s 39-7 over East Wake and will look to make it two in a row against Corinth Holders.

Tralon Mitchell led Southern Nash with 151 rushing yards and a score on 16 carries against East Wake. Mitchell Jones and Nathaniel Palacios combined for more than 100 yards on the ground.

The Firebird defense gave up 227 total yards and returned an interception 70 yards for a TD (Luke Faulkner).

Corinth Holders is also 1-0 after defeating Franklinton 39-20 last week.

The Pirates were led by sophomore quarterback Seth Rayfield, who completed 13 of 28 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams. Carter Felix was the top rusher, garnering 74 yards and two TD on 17 carries.

Corinth Holders led 3-0 after one quarter and exploded for 30 points in the second stanza and added eight in the third for a 41-0 advantage. Franklinton scored all of its points in the fourth quarter.

NORTHERN NASH AT FIKE

Wilson Fike (1-0), which rolled over neighboring rival Wilson Beddingfield 44-10 last week, gets Northern Nash at home this week. The Knights defeated SouthWest Edgecombe 45-6 in their season opener last week in Pinetops.

The Golden Demons rushed for 272 yards last week, led by Jahnille Jones (10 carries, 161 yards, two TD) and Ceonte Jones (10-73-2). Jones also completed seven of 14 passes for 133 yards.

Fike’s defense allowed 227 rushing yards and 78 passing yards to the Bruins.

Fike to avoid a fast start by Northern Nash, who put up 28 points in the first quarter against SouthWest Edgecombe last week.

The Demons will have to contend with Knights’ signal-caller Keno Jones, Trey Battle, Dywhaun Mitchell and Randall King on offense and Jones, Allen Barnes, Conner Baker and Carson Jenkins on defense.

TARBORO AT HERTFORD COUNTY

The Vikings get an early-season test this week with a trip to Class 2A Hertford County.

The Bears (1-0) shut down Gates County 46-0 last week.

Hertford County’s offense could pose a challenge for Tarboro this week after the Bears piled up 268 yards rushing against the Red Barons (Keveon Rodgers had 139 yards and two scores on seven carries, while Elijah Outlaw added 105 yards and a TD on 11 attempts). Rodgers also completed 15 of 18 passes for 227 yards, four TD and one interception.

Devontae Coffield (17 tackles last week) and Raymond Lewter Jr. (14) anchor the HC defense.

NORTH EDGECOMBE AT SOUTHWEST EDGECOMBE

North Edgecombe will make its season debut on Friday with a trip to Pinetops to face SouthWest Edgecombe.

The Cougars are coming off a 45-6 loss to Class 3A Northern Nash last week.

SouthWest won last year’s contest 54-21 in Leggett.

HALIFAX ACADEMY AT FAITH

Halifax Academy makes the trip to Rocky Mount to face Faith Christian School.

The Vikings are coming off a 34-28 loss at home to Wayne Christian last week, while the Patriots edged Greenbrier 28-20.

Braxton Hammack, a junior, was a problem for Wayne Christian last week. The Halifax Academy runner amassed 254 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries.

FCS was led in week one by Caden Hamlett, who rushed 16 times for 110 yards and a TD, and Addison Holland, who had a 75-yard scoring run.

Hamlett also paced the Patriot defense with 13 tackles and a fumble recovery.

NASH CENTRAL AT SSS

The Bulldogs opened their season with a blowout win over Southeast Halifax last week. They make the trip to Smithfield-Selma this week after the Spartans defeated Princeton 35-21 in a Johnston County matchup.

SSS will provide a test for the Nash Central defense after garnering 349 yards on the ground against Princeton. Devyn Grant (17 carries, 128 yards, TD), Gerard Saunders Jr. (14-96-1) and Isaiah Dawson (4-81-2) were the top groun-gainers for the Spartans, while Jaylen Stancil (12 tackles), Michael Thompson (11) and Grant (10) led the defense.

Nash Central also had a big night running the ball, amassing 381 yards against Southeast Halifax.

James Rodgers (three carries, 118 yards, two TD), Javaris Jones (11-115-2) and Dominique Whitehead (8-58) were among the main offensive threats, and Isaiah Finkley returned a kickoff 85 yards for score.

WAYNE CHRISTIAN AT RMP

Head coach Samuel Williams is hoping his Rocky Mount Prep Jaguars can make their season debut a successful one when they play host to Wayne Christian.

RMP went 0-8 last season.

Wayne Christian is coming off a 34-28 triumph over Halifax Academy last week in which Nate Peck threw for 111 yards (7 of 9) and three touchdowns, while Shiquan Ethridge led the rushers with 69 yards and a TD on 11 attempts and Caleb Bass managed 63 yards and a score on 12 carries.

Comments / 0

Related
Baltimore Times

Norfolk State Drops Pirate Invitational Finale at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Despite multiple tight sets at Williams Arena, Norfolk State lost to East Carolina 3-0 on Saturday in the final match of the Pirate Invitational. Carla Hernandez led the Spartans with 12 kills on 32 attempts. The first two games saw the teams trade blows, but NSU...
NORFOLK, VA
packinsider.com

2023 Center Braden Pierce Schedules Official Visit to NC State

2023 Center Braden Pierce (7’0″/230) will be taking an Official Visit to NC State on September 17th. Pierece took an Official Visit to East Carolina in November of last year. Pierce was originally a part of the 2022 recruiting class, but has decided to play for IMG Academy’s...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Education
City
Hertford, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Sports
City
Franklinton, NC
City
Tarboro, NC
City
Leggett, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police requesting community help to find missing man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A police department in one Eastern Carolina city is asking for the community to help them find a missing man. Rocky Mount officers say 61-year-old Bobby Wilson has been reported missing. Police say he was last seen Saturday at his home which is in the 3400 block...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Rams#Falcons#American Football#Highschoolsports#Northeastern#Christian#Halifax Academy
WITN

Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
KINSTON, NC
thecentersquare.com

Number of unaffiliated voters in North Carolina continues to grow

(The Center Square) — Voter registrations for both Democrats and Republicans slid significantly last week, while the number of unaffiliated voters continued to swell. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation, highlighted the latest trend in North Carolina voter registrations in a post to Twitter on Monday.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

9 hours after fuel truck flips, NC 96 reopens in Johnston County

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crashed fuel tanker in Johnston County closed N.C. 96 about two miles north of Selma Saturday, officials said. The wreck was reported around 1 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Live Oak Church Road, according to Selma Fire officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

Confederate monument in Halifax County park comes down

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — After standing in Randolph Park for nearly a century, a monument in Halifax County originally built to honor soldiers of the Confederacy and later expanded to include veterans of foreign wars, now lies in pieces. On Sunday night, Aug. 21, the mayor of Enfield leveled...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

NC political battle begins with new campaign ads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With less than two months before early voting begins, you can count on seeing more political ads. That includes the first ads for the biggest toss up congressional race in the state. State Senator Wiley Nickel (D) and Bo Hines (R) are both running for...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Large police presence reported at Crabtree Valley Mall

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was reported at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police were seen at the mall just before 7 p.m. Details about what prompted police to respond to the mall wasn't immediately known.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Two people injured in early morning Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot in their legs early Saturday morning in Greenville. Police say they were called to the McClellan and Brown Streets area after a shot spotter was activated around 4:30 in the morning. There, they found a 26-year-old man with a non-life threatening wound...
GREENVILLE, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy