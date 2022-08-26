Week Two: Teams look to rebound, continue winning ways

Week Two of the high school football season will feature two teams looking to rebound after last week’s defeats, two playing their season openers and five aiming to remain unbeaten.

This week’s slate has Rocky Mount hosting Northeastern, SouthWest Edgecombe entertaining North Edgecombe, Faith Christian playing at home against Halifax Academy, Rocky Mount Prep hosting Wayne Christian, Tarboro traveling to Hertford County, Northern Nash playing at Fike, Southern Nash going to Corinth Holders and Nash Central making the trip to Smithfield to battle Smithfield-Selma.

NORTHEASTERN AT ROCKY MOUNT

The Gryphons enter the contest 0-1 after last week’s 35-7 loss at defending state 1A champion Tarboro. Northeastern is 1-0 after it dismantled Bertie 61-0 in its season opener.

The Eagles were balanced against the Falcons, rushing for 202 yards while passing for 180. Tyselle Spencer (143 yards and three touchdowns on six carries) was their top rusher, while Shamar Sutton, Tyell Saunders and William Gregory Jr. had pass receptions for scores.

Rocky Mount is hoping for big performances from quarterback Stephon Jones, who was 7-for-16 passing for 96 yards and a TD and added 51 yards rushing on 10 carries. Seallio Alphonse had five catches for 72 yards last week and Da’marjhae Mitchell added two for 24.

SOUTHERN NASH AT CORINTH HOLDERS

The Firebirds (1-0) are flying high after last week’s 39-7 over East Wake and will look to make it two in a row against Corinth Holders.

Tralon Mitchell led Southern Nash with 151 rushing yards and a score on 16 carries against East Wake. Mitchell Jones and Nathaniel Palacios combined for more than 100 yards on the ground.

The Firebird defense gave up 227 total yards and returned an interception 70 yards for a TD (Luke Faulkner).

Corinth Holders is also 1-0 after defeating Franklinton 39-20 last week.

The Pirates were led by sophomore quarterback Seth Rayfield, who completed 13 of 28 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams. Carter Felix was the top rusher, garnering 74 yards and two TD on 17 carries.

Corinth Holders led 3-0 after one quarter and exploded for 30 points in the second stanza and added eight in the third for a 41-0 advantage. Franklinton scored all of its points in the fourth quarter.

NORTHERN NASH AT FIKE

Wilson Fike (1-0), which rolled over neighboring rival Wilson Beddingfield 44-10 last week, gets Northern Nash at home this week. The Knights defeated SouthWest Edgecombe 45-6 in their season opener last week in Pinetops.

The Golden Demons rushed for 272 yards last week, led by Jahnille Jones (10 carries, 161 yards, two TD) and Ceonte Jones (10-73-2). Jones also completed seven of 14 passes for 133 yards.

Fike’s defense allowed 227 rushing yards and 78 passing yards to the Bruins.

Fike to avoid a fast start by Northern Nash, who put up 28 points in the first quarter against SouthWest Edgecombe last week.

The Demons will have to contend with Knights’ signal-caller Keno Jones, Trey Battle, Dywhaun Mitchell and Randall King on offense and Jones, Allen Barnes, Conner Baker and Carson Jenkins on defense.

TARBORO AT HERTFORD COUNTY

The Vikings get an early-season test this week with a trip to Class 2A Hertford County.

The Bears (1-0) shut down Gates County 46-0 last week.

Hertford County’s offense could pose a challenge for Tarboro this week after the Bears piled up 268 yards rushing against the Red Barons (Keveon Rodgers had 139 yards and two scores on seven carries, while Elijah Outlaw added 105 yards and a TD on 11 attempts). Rodgers also completed 15 of 18 passes for 227 yards, four TD and one interception.

Devontae Coffield (17 tackles last week) and Raymond Lewter Jr. (14) anchor the HC defense.

NORTH EDGECOMBE AT SOUTHWEST EDGECOMBE

North Edgecombe will make its season debut on Friday with a trip to Pinetops to face SouthWest Edgecombe.

The Cougars are coming off a 45-6 loss to Class 3A Northern Nash last week.

SouthWest won last year’s contest 54-21 in Leggett.

HALIFAX ACADEMY AT FAITH

Halifax Academy makes the trip to Rocky Mount to face Faith Christian School.

The Vikings are coming off a 34-28 loss at home to Wayne Christian last week, while the Patriots edged Greenbrier 28-20.

Braxton Hammack, a junior, was a problem for Wayne Christian last week. The Halifax Academy runner amassed 254 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries.

FCS was led in week one by Caden Hamlett, who rushed 16 times for 110 yards and a TD, and Addison Holland, who had a 75-yard scoring run.

Hamlett also paced the Patriot defense with 13 tackles and a fumble recovery.

NASH CENTRAL AT SSS

The Bulldogs opened their season with a blowout win over Southeast Halifax last week. They make the trip to Smithfield-Selma this week after the Spartans defeated Princeton 35-21 in a Johnston County matchup.

SSS will provide a test for the Nash Central defense after garnering 349 yards on the ground against Princeton. Devyn Grant (17 carries, 128 yards, TD), Gerard Saunders Jr. (14-96-1) and Isaiah Dawson (4-81-2) were the top groun-gainers for the Spartans, while Jaylen Stancil (12 tackles), Michael Thompson (11) and Grant (10) led the defense.

Nash Central also had a big night running the ball, amassing 381 yards against Southeast Halifax.

James Rodgers (three carries, 118 yards, two TD), Javaris Jones (11-115-2) and Dominique Whitehead (8-58) were among the main offensive threats, and Isaiah Finkley returned a kickoff 85 yards for score.

WAYNE CHRISTIAN AT RMP

Head coach Samuel Williams is hoping his Rocky Mount Prep Jaguars can make their season debut a successful one when they play host to Wayne Christian.

RMP went 0-8 last season.

Wayne Christian is coming off a 34-28 triumph over Halifax Academy last week in which Nate Peck threw for 111 yards (7 of 9) and three touchdowns, while Shiquan Ethridge led the rushers with 69 yards and a TD on 11 attempts and Caleb Bass managed 63 yards and a score on 12 carries.