Local effort aims to help flood victims in Kentucky

A convoy of vehicles carrying needed supplies to Pikeville, Ky., will leave Monday from Rocky Mount.

The Love in Action Kentucky Disaster Relief Campaign is spearheaded by the Rev. Nehemiah Smith of Mount Zion First Baptist Church in partnership with Greater Joy Baptist Church and the Eastern N.C. Ministerial Alliance.

Smith said the deadline to submit donations is today.

“Our city knows flooding and the devastation that comes along with it,” Smith recently told the Rocky Mount City Council. “The people of eastern Kentucky have been inundated with rain and the rivers there have overflowed their banks, leaving behind destruction and loss of life on an almost unimaginable scale.”

Smith credited Maness Motors with being a major sponsor of the event as well as being one of the designated drop-off points for donations of washcloths and towels. Smith thanked the Rocky Mount Fire Department, also a drop-off spot, for its support along with various city officials.

Donations also may be taken to Mount Zion First Baptist Church at 320 W. Thomas St. or Ripple Effects at 522 N. Old Carriage Road.

Smith said supplies are being transported in a tractor-trailer on loan from the Opportunities Industrialization Center along with a small convoy of vehicles carrying volunteers, primarily church members. So far, he said, the supplies include pallets of water, cleaning products, hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol and male and female hygiene products.

Still needed, Smith said, are brooms, dustpans, rakes, shovels, bleach and underwear and socks for men, women and children. Also on the list are washcloths, towels, blankets and gloves. Donations are welcome from individuals, businesses and organizations.

Smith said Pikeville was chosen as a destination because it is close to the two hardest-hit counties in Kentucky. Mission members are hoping to stay with members of local churches there, but if that is not possible, Smith said some monetary donations will be used for lodging. The group plans to return Sept. 3.

“We’re going to be helping shovel out mud and rip out carpets from people’s homes — whatever we can do to help,” Smith said. “Because we know what it’s like.”

Smith said he plans to share a devotion every day of the trip on the Mount Zion Facebook page to show what’s happening, and on Wednesday he hopes to share his weekly Bible study on Facebook from a church in Pikeville.

Monetary donations for the relief effort can be made via Cashapp at $reliefkync. For more information, contact Relief Coordinator Amanda Briggs at 252-469-1323.