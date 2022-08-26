ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Sports Roundup: SN soccer erupts, tops Knightdale

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZm4O_0hVtXCE500

Energy and effort can often lead to good results: ask the Southern Nash boys soccer team.

The Firebirds were set back on their heels a bit in the first three minutes of Wednesday’s nonconference rematch at home against Knightdale.

The Knights controlled the flow of the match in those first few minutes, prompting SN head coach Carlos Barron to implore his team to match the effort by the visitors.

The Firebirds heeded their coach’s advice.

Southern Nash responded with three goals in the final nine minutes of the first half and added three more in the second half for a 6-2 victory, sealing a regular-season sweep.

The Firebirds (2-1) started the scoring with 8:56 left in the first half on a tally by Jonny Diaz.

At the 4:22 mark, Wyatt Earp passed to Frank Gonzalez for the second goal to give the home team a 2-0 advantage.

The Firebirds added their third goal of the half less than a minute later, when freshman Joshua Dominguez used his left foot for a tally that put them ahead 3-0 at the break.

Knightdale (0-3 overall) cut the deficit to 3-1 with 32:22 remaining in the second half, but Southern Nash got the goal back at 24:07 from Earp, pushing the lead to three goals again.

The Firebirds were able to keep up their offensive aggression and managed two more goals in the final 20 minutes: one from freshman Mario Arredondo and the other by Dominguez, his second of the match.

Sam Wheaton provided an assist.

Alex Benitez earned the win in goal by making five saves in 80 minutes.

Southern Nash plays at East Wake and Smithfield-Selma next week.

Gryphons tie Eagles

Rocky Mount’s soccer team came away with a 2-2 tie in a nonconference match at home against Northeastern on Wednesday at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex.

Jafeth Cardenas and Harrison Janke scored the goals for the Gryphons, who emerged 1-1-2 overall.

Noah Martinez made four saves in 80 minutes as the Rocky Mount goalkeeper.

VOLLEYBALL

Tarboro wins in four

The Tarboro High School varsity volleyball team earned a measure of revenge for a season-opening loss at North Edgecombe by handling the Warriors in four sets (25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 25-8) in a nonconference match at home on Wednesday.

The Vikings improved to 2-1 overall with their second straight win, while the Warriors fell to 1-2 with their second consecutive loss.

CROSS COUNTRY

Vikings in top 10

Three Tarboro High School cross country runners finished in the top 10 of a nonconference meeat Northside High School in Pinetown on Wednesday.

Cole Macklin finished seventh in the boys race with a time of 31 minutes, 10 seconds.

On the girls side, Zita Day took second overall with a time of 26:39 (the winning time was 25:16 by a Northside runner), while Nigeria Hyman ended up seventh at 33:40.

GOLF

Ladybirds open season

The Southern Nash girls golf team opened their season on Wednesday with a match that also involved Nash Central.

Jasmine Horrigan led SN with a score of 46 through nine holes. She birdied the sixth hole.

Tabatha Tomaszewski added a 49, while Mercedes Ledbetter shot 56, Aubrey Jones 58 and Avery Bissette carded a 59.

Southern Nash returns to action on Wednesday (Aug. 31) Brevofield Golf Links in Wake Forest.



Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
362K+
Views
