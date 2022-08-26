ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Two-A-Days: Bishop Heelan

By Anthony Mitchell
 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Bishop Heelan Crusaders did not have the year they anticipated last season. But, the team looks to trend upward as they have 13 seniors on the roster well as a new coach who has familiarity with the program.

Leading the way for Bishop Heelan is new head coach and Crusaders alum Jon LaFleur. The Iowa Hawkeyes alum is looking to make an impact and bring the program back to prosperity and he will have many returning playmakers to help him accomplish the feat.

Leading rusher Sir Brandon Watts and quarterback Quinn Olson will return with another season of experience under their belts. A glaring hole in the lineup is at wide receiver as the team’s top four receivers have graduated. The quartet combined to record 78% of the team’s receiving yards and 66% of the receptions. But, the Crusaders believe they are coming into this season with a different mentality.

Bishop Heelan looks to start their season off in the win column against Sioux City East on August 26th.

