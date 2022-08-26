Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Big update coming on Turnpike with rebuild of travel plazas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
wchsnetwork.com
Travel plaza rebuild will include Morton Plaza on Paint Creek
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
wchstv.com
High water, power outages reported in some spots after storms move through
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — High water and power outages were reported in some spots in West Virginia on Tuesday morning after storms moved through. About 1,400 Appalachian Power customers were without service as of 11 a.m., according to the power company's website. Kanawha had more about 370 without...
WSAZ
Road reopens after three vehicle crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Frame Road overpass of I-79 in Elkview is back open following a three vehicle crash. The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. ORIGINAL STORY: 08/30/2022 @ 7:13...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
CSX railroad performing crossing maintenance in Boone County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - CSX railroad work crews are shutting down a number of railroad crossings in Boone County during the coming days and weeks for maintenance. Several of the railroad crossings are on roads maintained by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH). The following WVDOH routes are scheduled...
UPDATE: Road to Huntington High reopens after utility pole fire
UPDATE: (1:13 P.M. Aug. 30, 2022): Crews have extinguished a fire at a utility pole near Huntington High School. Officials were initially concerned the pole may fall, but say it remains standing. The pole will be replaced this afternoon after 4 p.m. Officials say there will be flaggers at the scene. According to Cabell County […]
WSAZ
Traffic flowing after disabled vehicle is removed
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A disabled tractor-trailer that was blocking the westbound slow lane of I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge has been removed, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The disabled semi was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and it created backups on the westbound lanes. No injuries were...
WSAZ
Road reopens following crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Both lanes of I-79 northbound in Elkview are back open following an early morning crash Monday. Crews at the scene tell us a man driving an SUV was traveling southbound when he crossed the median and hit a guardrail. Dispatchers say it happened before 6...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Transformer blows, power pole catches fire at Huntington High School
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The road leading to and from Huntington High School has reopened after a transformer blew and a power pole caught fire. HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A blown transformer has caused a power pole to catch fire and block the entrance to Huntington High School, according to Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers.
Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
WSAZ
Gov. Jim Justice unveils manufacturing facility for electric school buses
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An electric vehicle manufacturer is trying to clean up Charleston’s air with a new faculty to build zero-emission, electric battery-powered buses. The company is called GreenPower, and their officials are excited to bring this technology to the Mountain State. “The state seems to really...
woay.com
WV Department of Transportation actively hiring Human Resource personnel
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is seeking employees for their Human Resource department. The Human Resource Division will host a hiring event on Thursday, September 8, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at 1340 Smith Street in Charleston. Applicants can interview on the spot, and successful candidates may receive immediate job offers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
woay.com
DHHR to host hiring event in Greenbrier County
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host a hiring event at the Greenbrier County DHHR office from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 1. Greenbrier DHHR is offering interviews for child protective services workers, child protective services worker...
WSAZ
Service arrangements for CPD K-9 killed in the line of duty announced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A Charleston Police K9 officer killed in the line of duty on Aug. 27 will be laid to rest Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. K-9 Axel gave his life saving his partner, Ptl. Clendenin, and Ptl. Childress as they struggled with...
Lewisburg FD rescues five dogs trapped in cave
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A dangerous rescue mission in Greenbrier County saved the lives of five furry friends. The Lewisburg Fire Department was called to a rescue in Renick over the weekend, where five hunting dogs had fallen into a cavern 70 feet below ground. Firefighter and EMT Eddie Brookman says repelling 70 feet […]
lootpress.com
DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
WOWK
Northbound lanes of I-79 in Elkview back open after accident
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Northbound lanes of I-79 in Elkview were closed Monday morning for a short time following a single vehicle accident. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the accident happened around 5:45 A.M. Monday. The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital. It’s unclear...
WSAZ
Tips to help drivers save money
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rising costs for new and used cars, sky-rocketing gas prices, and the need to lower carbon emissions have made it more important than ever to not only keep your car running smoothly, but to maximize fuel economy. ASE certified mechanic and shop owner, Frank Leutz, joined...
10 puppies found abandoned in crate in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—10 puppies are in need of homes after the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter says they were found on the side of a road. “This is a far more common occurrence than most people realize. It’s heart breaking. It’s sad,” explained Andrea Jones Parkins, the office manager for the shelter. She continued […]
Metro News
Charleston police investigate deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating a shooting death. Authorities said a woman was shot and killed at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 400 block of Lower Donnally Road near Kanawha City. A suspect was detained near the scene of the shooting, authorities said. It’s...
Comments / 0