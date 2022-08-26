ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Metro News

Big update coming on Turnpike with rebuild of travel plazas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Travel plaza rebuild will include Morton Plaza on Paint Creek

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Road reopens after three vehicle crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Frame Road overpass of I-79 in Elkview is back open following a three vehicle crash. The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. ORIGINAL STORY: 08/30/2022 @ 7:13...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
City
Charleston, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Government
WSAZ

CSX railroad performing crossing maintenance in Boone County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - CSX railroad work crews are shutting down a number of railroad crossings in Boone County during the coming days and weeks for maintenance. Several of the railroad crossings are on roads maintained by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH). The following WVDOH routes are scheduled...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Road to Huntington High reopens after utility pole fire

UPDATE: (1:13 P.M. Aug. 30, 2022): Crews have extinguished a fire at a utility pole near Huntington High School. Officials were initially concerned the pole may fall, but say it remains standing. The pole will be replaced this afternoon after 4 p.m. Officials say there will be flaggers at the scene. According to Cabell County […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Traffic flowing after disabled vehicle is removed

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A disabled tractor-trailer that was blocking the westbound slow lane of I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge has been removed, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The disabled semi was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and it created backups on the westbound lanes. No injuries were...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Road reopens following crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Both lanes of I-79 northbound in Elkview are back open following an early morning crash Monday. Crews at the scene tell us a man driving an SUV was traveling southbound when he crossed the median and hit a guardrail. Dispatchers say it happened before 6...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Transformer blows, power pole catches fire at Huntington High School

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The road leading to and from Huntington High School has reopened after a transformer blew and a power pole caught fire. HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A blown transformer has caused a power pole to catch fire and block the entrance to Huntington High School, according to Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Gov. Jim Justice unveils manufacturing facility for electric school buses

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An electric vehicle manufacturer is trying to clean up Charleston’s air with a new faculty to build zero-emission, electric battery-powered buses. The company is called GreenPower, and their officials are excited to bring this technology to the Mountain State. “The state seems to really...
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

WV Department of Transportation actively hiring Human Resource personnel

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is seeking employees for their Human Resource department. The Human Resource Division will host a hiring event on Thursday, September 8, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at 1340 Smith Street in Charleston. Applicants can interview on the spot, and successful candidates may receive immediate job offers.
CHARLESTON, WV
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
woay.com

DHHR to host hiring event in Greenbrier County

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host a hiring event at the Greenbrier County DHHR office from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 1. Greenbrier DHHR is offering interviews for child protective services workers, child protective services worker...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Lewisburg FD rescues five dogs trapped in cave

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A dangerous rescue mission in Greenbrier County saved the lives of five furry friends. The Lewisburg Fire Department was called to a rescue in Renick over the weekend, where five hunting dogs had fallen into a cavern 70 feet below ground. Firefighter and EMT Eddie Brookman says repelling 70 feet […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Northbound lanes of I-79 in Elkview back open after accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Northbound lanes of I-79 in Elkview were closed Monday morning for a short time following a single vehicle accident. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the accident happened around 5:45 A.M. Monday. The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital. It’s unclear...
ELKVIEW, WV
WSAZ

Tips to help drivers save money

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rising costs for new and used cars, sky-rocketing gas prices, and the need to lower carbon emissions have made it more important than ever to not only keep your car running smoothly, but to maximize fuel economy. ASE certified mechanic and shop owner, Frank Leutz, joined...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

10 puppies found abandoned in crate in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—10 puppies are in need of homes after the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter says they were found on the side of a road. “This is a far more common occurrence than most people realize. It’s heart breaking. It’s sad,” explained Andrea Jones Parkins, the office manager for the shelter. She continued […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Charleston police investigate deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating a shooting death. Authorities said a woman was shot and killed at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 400 block of Lower Donnally Road near Kanawha City. A suspect was detained near the scene of the shooting, authorities said. It’s...
CHARLESTON, WV

