Desoto County, MS

Hernando girls pace field at New Albany cross country

Hernando, Lewisburg and Center Hill competed in the New Albany Invitational cross country meet Saturday. In the boys’ 4A-5A-6A division, Hernando finished third in the team standings to first-place Saltillo and second-place Arlington. Saltillo finished with 27 points and Arlington was next with 43. Hernando’s third-place score was 110 points.
HERNANDO, MS
Local FCA annual golf scramble held at Cherokee Valley

The annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Northwest Mississippi four-man golf scramble was held Monday at Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Olive Branch. The tournament is one of the top fundraisers each year for the FCA. With a score of 23 under par, the Landers Auto Group No. 1 team...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Column: Ole Miss vs. Troy, a game that hits home

OXFORD, Miss. – It is here. It is finally here. It is game week. For me, it is a little bit more than that. It is personal. When Troy visits Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to take on Ole Miss Saturday, it will be a game between the two schools that mean the most to me.
OXFORD, MS
Tiger basketball adds another transfer for 2022-2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball team has another transfer player, Demaria Franklin a shooting guard from The University of Illinois-Chicago. Franklin, a 6′3,″ 200 pounds, averaged almost 18 points a game last season for the Flames in earning all horizon league honors. He shot...
MEMPHIS, TN
David G. Sansing Memorialized with Historical Marker at Ole Miss

Plaque between Bondurant and Bishop halls pays tribute to iconic university historian. The life and legacy of a beloved University of Mississippi professor were memorialized Saturday, August 27, 2022 with the unveiling of a historical marker between the buildings where he taught classes and kept office hours. In front of...
OXFORD, MS
Pokemoto Opens in Oxford, Home of University of Mississippi

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The new location is 101 Merchants Drive, Oxford MS 38655. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the...
OXFORD, MS
University of Mississippi Alumnus Repays Career Guidance with Major Gift

Brent Wood’s contribution to help build accountancy school of tomorrow. Brent Wood‘s recent gift to the University of Mississippi will help shape new construction for the institution that launched his successful 26-year career in accounting. “I went to Ole Miss without a specific major in mind,” said Wood,...
OXFORD, MS
Corsicana closes Olive Branch mattress plant

A mattress production plant in Olive Branch is about to close, company officials announced. As part of its restructuring plan focused on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint, Corsicana Mattress Company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. Production will be absorbed into the company’s Corsicana, Texas, Shelbyville, Tennessee and Bartow, Florida facilities.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Rebirth of the Wolf

When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Henderson’s Estate Expands Legacy at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – For 37 years, the late Alice Henderson, of Jackson, supported the University of Mississippi with funds for scholarships. Now her $3.1 million estate gift further illustrates her devotion to strengthening her alma mater. The gift is directed to the John P. and Wanda Alice McKee Henderson...
OXFORD, MS
Green T Road surfacing work starts

Hernando city officials have announced that paving work on Green T Road from Highway 51 east to the new section of McIngvale Road will be ongoing starting Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. If you do travel, please slow down in the construction area and expect delays.
HERNANDO, MS
Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Traffic Alert: Crash causes major backup on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A injury crash is causing a major backup in the eastbound lanes of I-240. The center and left lanes on I-240 at Bill Morris Parkway are currently blocked. Traffic is stacked until Perkins. The crash has caused slow traffic in the westbound lanes of I-240 near the Bill Morre Parkway exit as […]
MEMPHIS, TN

