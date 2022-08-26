Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
South Bay celebrates Silicon Valley Pride Parade
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The streets of downtown San Jose were full of color Sunday morning. The Silicon Valley Pride Parade passed through, celebrating more than 40 years of pride in the South Bay. Stephanie Mufson parked her car and float near the parade route around six Sunday morning. As...
KTVU FOX 2
Highlights from KTVU's Zip Trip to Martinez
KTVU's morning team finished the summer season with a Zip Trip. Here are some of the highlights from the show.
KTVU FOX 2
UC Berkeley, Stanford tie for No. 2 in Forbes' annual list of America's Top Colleges
BERKELEY, Calif. - Forbes released its annual ranking of America’s top colleges on Tuesday, and once again, the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford University continued to be named among the best in the nation, tying for second place this year. UC Berkeley fell from its top slot last...
KTVU FOX 2
South Bay school district keeps indoor COVID masking mandate
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The continued spread of COVID variants has led one South Bay school district to keep its indoor mask mandate, two-and-a-half years since the deadly virus first appeared. "We’ve always kept our masking mandate at all of our Alum Rock schools," said Corina Herrera-Loera, a member of...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland middle school open following shooting of 13-year-old
OAKLAND, Calif. - Despite a "devastating" school shooting in Oakland where a 12-year-old is accused of shooting a boy one year older than himself, Madison Park Academy is open on Tuesday, the district said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the student who suffered this awful injury and their...
KTVU FOX 2
Juvenile stabbed to death in San Jose
San Jose police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a juvenile. Officials say it happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday down the road from Eastridge Mall, in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. Before police arrived, one resident said he was up late playing video games. Even though...
KTVU FOX 2
Parents say they were not alerted about shooting at Oakland school
OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents at Madison Park Academy in Oakland said they were left in the dark following a shooting Monday at the school, and were only notified about the troubling incident after getting calls and texts from their children locked down inside the building. A 13-year-old student is recovering...
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after residents served dishwashing liquid at San Mateo senior home
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old stabbed to death in San Jose near Eastridge Mall
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 16-year-old was stabbed to death early Saturday morning in San Jose near the Eastridge Mall and a man he was with was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to live, police said. Officers were called out just after 1:30 a.m. to Quimby Road...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police officer's truck shot, prompting Highway 101 closure
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The personal truck of a San Jose police officer was struck by gunfire, prompting the California Highway Patrol is shutting down part of Highway 101 near the interchange with Highway 85. The officer said at least one bullet hit his truck, San Jose police said. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Longtime Oakland librarian shares love notes, photos, personal items left inside library books
OAKLAND, Calif. - For many readers, opening the pages of a book takes them on a journey where the imagination knows no bounds. For one Oakland librarian, she’s brought the gift of what lies in between the pages of a book to an entirely different plane. For almost ten...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland's mayoral candidates debate in live forum
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland's mayoral candidates will spar Tuesday evening in a live forum. The forum is presented by the Center for Elders' Independence and LifeLong Medical Care. The public will hear firsthand what the candidates have to say about senior healthcare, housing, homelessness and more. The confirmed candidates as...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman calls teen 'terrorist,' tears off her hijab in Mountain View: DA
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - The Santa Clara County District Attorney has charged a woman with a hate crime and battery after prosecutors said she called an 18-year-old a "terrorist" and tore off her hijab. The charges stem from when Mountain View police arrested Atoosa Biglari, 43, who is homeless on...
KTVU FOX 2
Man, 30, fatally stabbed on BART in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A man was stabbed Sunday afternoon at the BART station in San Francisco at 24th and Mission streets, the police chief said. BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez said that surveillance cameras show two men arguing near the elevator about 1:40 p.m. before one man stabbed another. The...
KTVU FOX 2
BART trains see an uptick in violence onboard
BART police are searching for a killer after a shooting at the 24th street station. Police tell KTVU the suspect in a deadly stabbing at the 24th Street BART Station and the suspects from Friday's shooting in Oakland are still on the loose.
KTVU FOX 2
Dead fish are being found at Lake Merritt and throughout Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Dead fish are showing up in various parts of the Bay Area. It’s an unusual problem with no definitive answer yet, but experts believe it’s due to an algal bloom happening throughout parts of the Bay. One area where people reported seeing dead fish is...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco first responders feel the impact after two EMTs were attacked
San Francisco police are still looking for the man who attacked two paramedics as they were waiting or calls in a south of market parking lot. That man breaking in the windows with a sharpened stick, forcing the paramedics inside to run for safety, the suspect then got behind the wheel, trying to mow them down.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland man gets 20 years in prison for 2021 crime spree
SAN MATEO, Calif. - An Oakland man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 crime spree that started in San Mateo and ended in Pleasanton. Fajon Alfred Green, 22, was given the sentence after he allegedly tailed and robbed three men of their watches in three separate locations.
KTVU FOX 2
2nd suspect arrested in fatal Brentwood gym shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A second man is facing murder charges for the fatal shooting of a man at a Brentwood gym earlier this month, Brentwood police said. Faatino Tauane, 20, of Pittsburg, was arrested peacefully at a residence in Antioch on Wednesday and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. According...
KTVU FOX 2
13-year-old shot at Oakland's Madison Park Academy; suspect in custody
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 13-year-old was shot at a middle school in East Oakland Monday and the 12-year-old suspect is in custody, sheriff's deputies said. The shooting happened in the afternoon hours at Madison Park Academy, which is located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood. Authorities said the student who was...
