Public Safety

Schoolboy who raped girl at Blue Mountains party released on bail ahead of appeal

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Blue Mountains rape: teenage boy found guilty in May was sentenced to nine months’ detention with two-month non-parole period.

A teenage boy sentenced for raping a fellow high school pupil at a house party in the New South Wales Blue Mountains has been bailed, pending appeal.

The boy was handed a two-month minimum term on Thursday after being found guilty in May of attacking the girl over a two-hour period on a mattress in the house’s living room.

Both offender and victim cannot be identified for legal reasons.

On Thursday, after the sentence was handed down, the victim said the two hour attack “had a massive personal impact on me”.

“He took away my confidence, my mental health and the happy life that I led before the attack. I do not recognise the person that I have become as a result of his attack on me,” the victim said in a statement.

“What angers me is that this should not have happened. Before I was raped, my father wrote to the school demanding that the police speak to and warn the boy. The school agreed to do that but they failed to follow through.”

The family has also been considering suing the NSW education department for the high school’s alleged failures to address warnings about the boy prior to the attack, she said.

The boy was charged in 2021, tried this year and found guilty of six counts of sexual assault and one count of intentional choking. He was acquitted of other charges.

On Thursday the magistrate who sentenced the boy said the most serious sexual assaults, involving penile penetration, must result in youth detention.

While he’d shown no contrition, she deemed his rehabilitation prospects as “strong” based on character references and his family and social ties.

His full term runs nine months, with a one-year probation period for some sexual assaults and the choking offences also hanging over his head.

The court was told the girl didn’t like the boy but was heavily affected by alcohol when she agreed to some consensual activity and then pushed him away.

She has described the boy as a “monster” who’d left her “ashamed and irreversibly damaged” and struggling with nightmares, psychological issues and low self-esteem.

The boy’s appeal will be heard at a later date.

