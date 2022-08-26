ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Earns spot on initial 53-man roster

Jones has a spot on Kansas City's initial 53-man roster, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The team will likely start off with four running backs, also rostering Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. They could still cut that down to three before Week 1, but it appears Jones has a spot for the time being, even if it's possibly at the bottom of the depth chart. The former Buccaneer reportedly was on the bubble but won Kansas City's coaching staff over with a strong showing in the final preseason game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Matt Barkley: Released by Bills

Buffalo released Barkley on Tuesday. Despite outplaying Case Keenum in the Bills' preseason finale at Carolina on Friday, Barkley was the one who got the short end of the stick on the day of the NFL's 53-man roster deadline. Barkley will need to try to find another opportunity elsewhere as a free agent, and Keenum will serve as Josh Allen's backup in 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Suffers injury Sunday

Taylor (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. As the first quarter was drawing to a close, Taylor unleashed a pass as he rolled to the right and immediately was driven to the ground by a Jets defender. He remained on the turf for a spell before going to the sideline tent and requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The nature of the injury is unclear, but Taylor ceded QB duties to Davis Webb with Daniel Jones sitting out this exhibition.
NFL
CBS Sports

J.J. Taylor: Being waived by Patriots

The Patriots are slated to waive Taylor, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The same applies to rookie sixth-rounder Kevin Harris, which could bode well for the chances that Ty Montgomery's ankle issue may not be a long-term concern. As for Taylor, he figures to be a practice squad candidate or a post-cutdown roster addition, assuming he clears waivers.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

Bills' Tommy Sweeney: Indirect promotion

Sweeney's teammate O.J. Howard was released by the Bills on Tuesday. Howard, a 2017 first-rounder, never really shined for the Bills this summer while Sweeney took a big step forward, as he's been praised by the coaching staff for weeks. Unless the Bills bring in a veteran, he's set to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox, the takeaway being that the former would get plenty of looks in a high-powered offense should Knox ever go down with injury.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
#Chiefs#Soreness#American Football
CBS Sports

Bears' Ryan Griffin: Secures top backup role

Griffin is the only tight end on the Bears' roster aside from Cole Kmet, according to the team's official site. With James O'Shaughnessy not making the team, Griffin will be on the field when the Bears use two tight end sets. In addition, should Kmet miss time, Griffin could have streamer value if pushed into a prominent role.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Deon Cain: Waived by Eagles

Cain was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Cain reeled in eight catches for 106 yards in three games this preseason, but he wasn't able to crack the Eagles' final roster. The wide receiver will likely have many teams interested in him, but if he goes unclaimed on waivers, he could end up back with the Eagles' practice squad to open the 2022 campaign.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Texans' Dameon Pierce: RB starter not named by coach

As Week 1 approaches, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle notes that coach Lovie Smith declined Monday to name a starting running back in a Texans backfield that includes Pierce, Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead. When asked whether Pierce, who has been impressive during the preseason, had done enough...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Tyler Mabry: Waived by Seahawks

Mabry was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Mabry is the odd-man out at tight end after the Seahawks acquired Noah Fant from the Broncos via trade this offseason. Mabry was on the active roster for eight games with the Seahawks last year, operating mostly as a special-teams option. He will likely return to the team's practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Released by Indianapolis

Lindsay has been released by the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. This is a surprise, as he was seen as the leading candidate to win the No. 3 running back role. Deon Jackson started in Saturday's preseason finale and could win the job to be the distant backup to Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Trishton Jackson: Waived by Vikings

Jackson was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Jackson failed to make the Vikings' final roster after he caught five passes for 71 yards this preseason. The wide receiver has yet to make his NFL debut after going undrafted in 2019 and will likely end up starting the 2022 campaign on a new team's practice squad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: No catches in preseason finale

Golladay started but couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets. Golladay's lone look from quarterback Tyrod Taylor was intercepted on a deep attempt downfield. Following that underwhelming final regular-season tune-up, Golladay now will turn his attention to Week 1's matchup versus the Titans, when he projects as one of New York's top wideouts.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Nate McCrary: Does not make final roster

The Ravens have waived McCrary, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. McCrary is a casualty to Baltimore's final roster cuts, as he was unable to move up the depth chart during the preseason. He spent time on the team's practice squad in 2021. He will be a candidate to start 2022 there again assuming he clears waivers.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Ryquell Armstead: Let go by Jaguars

Armstead was waived by the Jaguars on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Armstead will look for another team after he spent the 2021 campaign on and off multiple practice squads. The running back has appeared in 18 career games -- all with the Jaguars -- turning 50 carries into 188 yards while also catching 17 passes for 160 yards and two scores. Given he has a serviceable body of work in the NFL, Armstead should be able to find another landing spot in the league.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Brandon Smith: Let go by Cowboys

The Cowboys waived Smith on Tuesday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports. Smith underwent ankle surgery in January but was back in action for training camp and racked up six receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown over three preseason games. However, he was unable to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Headed for IR

The Broncos will place Dulcich (hamstring) on injured reserve this week, ruling him out for four games with the expectation he'll be be ready to play Week 5, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Broncos GM George Paton said he expects the rookie tight end to be "100...
DENVER, CO

