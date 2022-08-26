Read full article on original website
Scene in Edmonds: Northern lights with ferry
Photographer Tom St. John was able to again capture the Northern Lights, this time at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, although “a bit fainter than the one earlier in the month,” he said. (See those photos here) “Auroras like this can be seen easily with a camera,” he says, “but are often not naked eye visible due to the low light sensitivity of our eyes color receptors.” The northern lights, or aurora borealis, occur when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere.
Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver
Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
Edmonds scenic: So long, Saturday
Beautiful photos, thank you to all our great photographers that share the great photos of our fantastic area. You are all appreciated by people that can’t be out there to see this beauty in person.
Youth 18 and younger can ride transit for free starting Sept. 1
Beginning Sept. 1, riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit. With the launch of the Free Youth Transit Pass program, young riders can use current classic blue youth ORCA...
Scene in Edmonds: Remembering Kristiana Johnson
More than 100 citizens, friends and colleagues of the late Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson gathered in Edmonds’ City Park Monday afternoon for a heartfelt memorial service. Pastor Barry Crane of the North Sound Church officiated, and friends and family members took the podium to offer their thoughts. Look for the full story and photos on Tuesday.
Sponsor spotlight: Invest in your best self this summer
Sing it with us: Summmmer tiiiiiime and the livin’s easy!. The sun may be distracting us a little from our other priorities, but we’ve designed it that way, mainly because that warm, glowing orb in the sky has been such a rare fixture in the past several months. It almost feels like we’re really earned these lazy, sandy days. And they’ve been really, really nice, haven’t they? Pack a picnic, corral the kids, and throw those beach towels into the trunk. We’re headed back to the beach!
Letter to the editor: Calling all volunteers
The Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society is an organization that supports the Edmonds Historical Museum, the popular Edmonds Museum Summer Markets, the annual Scarecrow Festival the Haunted Museum and other fun events. Ours is largely a volunteer-driven organization, and we are always looking for good people to help in a variety of volunteer roles.
Sponsored: Apartment for Rent in Edmonds Bowl
Spacious, 2 BR 1B MIL in Edmonds Bowl. Private patio, 2 off-street parking, gas fireplace, W/D in unit. No stairs, ground floor. NS/NP $2500 + $200 utilities includes premium cable w HBO. Available immediately. Call 425-327-6629. Wish there was a picture and location. That would be nice wouldn’t it. Sounds...
Lynnwood Neighborhood Center receives $1 million from Snohomish County
Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright on Mondauy presented Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) with a ceremonial check for $1 million to support the construction of the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, which will be located next to Trinity Lutheran Church. “We’re incredibly grateful for all of the many partners we’ve had...
Councilmember Laura Johnson has sold her Edmonds home, but plans to stay in city ‘for now’
Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson has sold her house in Edmonds, but said in social media post that she plans to continue to reside in the city “for now” and serve on the city council. “I love Edmonds, so this was a difficult, but personal decision,” Johnson wrote...
Interview summaries of five more candidates applying for vacant Edmonds City Council seat
Here’s our summary of the five additional candidates who were interviewed by the Edmonds City Council Saturday, Aug. 27 to fill the Position 1 seat left vacant with the death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. The council met with six more candidates Monday, Aug. 29, and those interviews will be summarized and posted this week.
Edmonds School Board Director Carin Chase also seeking appointment to Snohomish County Council seat
Edmonds School Board Director Carin Chase said she will seek appointment to the District 3 Snohomish County Council position vacated by Stephanie Wright. “Precinct committee officers across the county and women, in particular, have urged me to run for this office,” Chase said. “Our loss of reproductive, civil and human rights, and public safety has been especially impactful on people’s lives. They all want strong representation and have come to expect it from me.”
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
Can you identify this place in Edmonds, submitted by Karen Prater? Post your answer in the comments below.
County Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigns to join county executive’s office
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced Monday that he has hired Stephanie Wright as the county’s executive policy officer. A county councilmember who has represented the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood and the Town of Woodway since 2010, Wright resigned her 3rd District elected office Monday to take on the new role, which starts Tuesday.
Edmonds City Council to continue its Position 1 applicant interviews Monday
The Edmonds City Council will continue its interviews for the candidates who’ve applied to fill the Position 1 council seat left vacant with the July 18 death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. Ten interviews were conducted Saturday, Aug. 27, with seven more are scheduled starting at 8 a.m. Monday morning, Aug. 29.
Letter to editor: Call to action regarding Edmonds hotel for those who are homeless
A call to action to Snohomish County Council: Tell them Edmonds is not the best location for homeless housing for the drug-addicted community and not without a certainty of safety and health for the majority of our community. There are laws that must be considered. Please contact Nate.Nehring@sno.org and Stephanie.Wright@snoco.org as she is in charge of covering our area.
