JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several members of the Jackson City Council are applauding Gov. Tate Reeves’ decision to step in and help Jackson address its water crisis. Monday, Reeves announced that the state was coming in to help the city make much needed repairs at its O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. Meanwhile, he was calling in the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and National Guard to help distribute water to residents.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO