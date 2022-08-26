ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s public works director says he has been reassigned, amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Marlin King, who was confirmed by the city council about a year ago, said the decision was made after speaking with the mayor. “He asked me to come in and...
WLBT

City of Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson residents

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Gluckstadt is holding a bottled water drive for Jackson residents due to Jackson’s water crisis. The City of Gluckstadt says it is partnering with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance. According to the City, individuals can drop off donated cases of bottled water...
WLBT

‘It’s a positive move’: Council members applaud governor’s decision to help Jackson with water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several members of the Jackson City Council are applauding Gov. Tate Reeves’ decision to step in and help Jackson address its water crisis. Monday, Reeves announced that the state was coming in to help the city make much needed repairs at its O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. Meanwhile, he was calling in the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and National Guard to help distribute water to residents.
WLBT

Governor Tate Reeves, MEMA provide updates on Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency provided updates on response efforts at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.
WLBT

MS Governor: Federal officials could soon join state in efforts to get Jackson’s water crisis under control

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency provided updates on response efforts at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. On Monday night, Gov. Reeves held an emergency press briefing urging Jackson residents not to drink the tap water from their homes following the city’s main water treatment plant failing.
WLBT

Restaurants working to overcome latest water challenge in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson restaurants have been adjusting how they keep their doors open for hungry customers for 32 days while dealing with water problems. Now, with the water crisis becoming even more severe because of a lack of water pressure, restaurant owners say it’s an uphill battle to serve customers.
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor declares water system emergency

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding. The mayor said the flooding led to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which has caused little to no water pressure for many Jackson customers. According to the city, […]
WLBT

LIVE: Lumumba shares the latest updates on flooding in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and emergency management leaders are hosting a media briefing today to provide updates and information on flooding in the City of Jackson. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WLBT

Northeast Jackson residents breathe sigh of relief as flood waters recede

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With flood waters receding, northeast Jackson residents are rejoicing after remembering the flood of 2020. Some ventured into the neighborhood Monday to see the damage. Vassandra Turner returned to the flood-prone area Monday to see what happened over the weekend. “It’s a blessing to not have...
WLBT

MSDH issues alert ordering Jackson to ‘immediately cooperate’ with response teams over water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new State Health Officer, Dr. Daniel P. Edney, has issued an emergency order that declares a public drinking water supply emergency in Jackson. It also orders the city to immediately cooperate with state response teams and contractors deployed to augment current staffing and to take remediation actions deemed necessary by the State Incident Commander.
WLBT

Jackson’s ongoing water issues force some Byram residents to go without it for three days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s water issues continue causing problems for those in neighboring cities. Some Byram residents went three days without water. “Since Friday morning, I haven’t been able to use my shower or flush my toilet,” Byram resident Ryan Johnson said. “To compensate for that, I’ve had to get water out of the pool to flush my toilets.”
JACKSON, MS

