WLBT
Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s public works director says he has been reassigned, amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Marlin King, who was confirmed by the city council about a year ago, said the decision was made after speaking with the mayor. “He asked me to come in and...
Restaurant owner wants leaders held responsible for Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s water crisis continues to impact the local economy. Many restaurants in the city are losing money trying to make up for the lack of water. An on-going issue with seemingly no end in sight. Chef Derek Emerson, the owner of Walker’s Drive In, said his Jackson location […]
WLBT
State government offices and services impacted by Jackson water crisis
WLBT
City of Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson residents
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Gluckstadt is holding a bottled water drive for Jackson residents due to Jackson’s water crisis. The City of Gluckstadt says it is partnering with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance. According to the City, individuals can drop off donated cases of bottled water...
WLBT
Lumumba welcomes state help to address water plant challenges; says no untreated water made it customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chowke Antar Lumumba responded to the governor’s claims that untreated water had made it into homes and businesses. Tuesday, Lumumba responded to news that the state was stepping in to address problems at its main water treatment facility. He said the city welcomes...
WLBT
‘It’s a positive move’: Council members applaud governor’s decision to help Jackson with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several members of the Jackson City Council are applauding Gov. Tate Reeves’ decision to step in and help Jackson address its water crisis. Monday, Reeves announced that the state was coming in to help the city make much needed repairs at its O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. Meanwhile, he was calling in the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and National Guard to help distribute water to residents.
NBC 10 News Today: Mayor of Jackson, Miss. Urge Residents to Leave the City due to Flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mayor of Jackson, Miss., Chokwe Antar Lumumba, is urging residents to evacuate the city before more flooding comes. For more information, watch the video above.
WLBT
Governor Tate Reeves, MEMA provide updates on Jackson’s water crisis
Mississippi’s largest hospital put on fire watch after ongoing water crisis affects fire suppression systems
The ongoing water crisis in Jackson is affecting fire suppression systems at Mississippi’s largest hospital complex. Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have put the main campus in Jackson on a fire watch, effective immediately because of a continuous drop in water pressure in recent days. UMMC...
WLBT
Ridgeland mayor responds to questions over water system that is ‘isolated’ from Jackson’s water
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee issued a statement in response to questions the city has been receiving regarding its water system. McGee did not specify the calls into his office, but his statement clarified the difference between Jackson and Ridgeland’s water systems. “The Ridgeland drinking water...
WLBT
MS Governor: Federal officials could soon join state in efforts to get Jackson’s water crisis under control
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency provided updates on response efforts at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. On Monday night, Gov. Reeves held an emergency press briefing urging Jackson residents not to drink the tap water from their homes following the city’s main water treatment plant failing.
WLBT
Restaurants working to overcome latest water challenge in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson restaurants have been adjusting how they keep their doors open for hungry customers for 32 days while dealing with water problems. Now, with the water crisis becoming even more severe because of a lack of water pressure, restaurant owners say it’s an uphill battle to serve customers.
Jackson mayor declares water system emergency
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding. The mayor said the flooding led to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which has caused little to no water pressure for many Jackson customers. According to the city, […]
WLBT
LIVE: Lumumba shares the latest updates on flooding in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and emergency management leaders are hosting a media briefing today to provide updates and information on flooding in the City of Jackson. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WLBT
City of Jackson announces water distributing locations/times for the coming week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has provided a list of water distribution locations and times for the coming week amid an ongoing water crisis in the Metro. This after Governor Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency due to the failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, the city’s main treatment facility.
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents breathe sigh of relief as flood waters recede
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With flood waters receding, northeast Jackson residents are rejoicing after remembering the flood of 2020. Some ventured into the neighborhood Monday to see the damage. Vassandra Turner returned to the flood-prone area Monday to see what happened over the weekend. “It’s a blessing to not have...
WLBT
MSDH issues alert ordering Jackson to ‘immediately cooperate’ with response teams over water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new State Health Officer, Dr. Daniel P. Edney, has issued an emergency order that declares a public drinking water supply emergency in Jackson. It also orders the city to immediately cooperate with state response teams and contractors deployed to augment current staffing and to take remediation actions deemed necessary by the State Incident Commander.
WLBT
Jackson’s ongoing water issues force some Byram residents to go without it for three days
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s water issues continue causing problems for those in neighboring cities. Some Byram residents went three days without water. “Since Friday morning, I haven’t been able to use my shower or flush my toilet,” Byram resident Ryan Johnson said. “To compensate for that, I’ve had to get water out of the pool to flush my toilets.”
WLBT
MEMA, National Guard to distribute water as city’s main water treatment plant fails
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state is stepping in to help as Jackson’s water system is teetering on collapse. Gov. Tate Reeves held an emergency press conference Monday night, hours after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said production at the city’s main treatment facility had been cut due to complications from Pearl River flooding.
WLBT
Boil water notice issued for subdivisions on Pelahatchie water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District issued a Boil Water Notice for subdivisions on the Pelahatchie water system. PRVWSD says the notice was issued due to an 8‘’ broken water main causing loss of water or water press pressure. According to authorities, there...
