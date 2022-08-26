ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news3lv.com

Sadly, Las Vegas rent prices not expected to drop anytime soon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rents across Southern Nevada continue to climb with little hope of a pullback in the coming months. Combined with inflation and higher interest rates, it’s adding additional economic pressure on household budgets. “Rent is probably the single largest expense for anybody at this point,”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Excessive heat returns to Las Vegas valley through Labor Day weekend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're getting a break from monsoon season this week as high triple-digit temperatures return to the valley. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the upcoming heatwave would roll into the valley on Tuesday, where highs are expected to reach over 110 degrees. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Donate blood, get a free Capriotti's sandwich

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop just announced that together with Vitalant, it would like to thank anyone who donates blood at a mobile blood drive in September with a voucher for a free small sandwich. The voucher can be redeemed at any Nevada location starting on...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Lyft to offer $5 off rides this Labor Day weekend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're going out this holiday weekend, don't drink and drive!. The Nevada Department of Public Safety is teaming up with Lyft to offer $5 off rides this Labor Day weekend. The number one cause of traffic fatalities in Nevada is impaired driving. Between 2017...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Utah runner with cerebral palsy attempting half-marathon world record

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Emily Fairbanks said her mother told her she didn’t learn to walk, she learned to run, despite being diagnosed at six months old with cerebral palsy. Now the 46-year-old woman—mother, wife, and avid runner—will try to set a record half-marathon time for a...
SANDY, UT
news3lv.com

Nevada casinos continue $1 billion winning streak for 17th straight month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada casinos are still red hot. Nonrestricted gaming licensees in the state reported nearly $1.32 billion in total win revenue for July this year. It's the 17th consecutive month that the gaming win in Nevada has exceeded $1 billion. July's take was actually down slightly...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with SUV near Bonanza, Pecos

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash in the east Las Vegas valley early Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:55 a.m. near Pecos and Bonanza roads, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R rear-ended a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
