news3lv.com
Sadly, Las Vegas rent prices not expected to drop anytime soon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rents across Southern Nevada continue to climb with little hope of a pullback in the coming months. Combined with inflation and higher interest rates, it’s adding additional economic pressure on household budgets. “Rent is probably the single largest expense for anybody at this point,”...
news3lv.com
Excessive heat returns to Las Vegas valley through Labor Day weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're getting a break from monsoon season this week as high triple-digit temperatures return to the valley. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the upcoming heatwave would roll into the valley on Tuesday, where highs are expected to reach over 110 degrees. According to...
news3lv.com
How many times have you had it? COVID reinfecions becoming more common
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nearly all Southern Nevadans know of someone or have personally had COVID-19, but a growing number have moved into the ‘two or more’ column, with multiple COVID infections. And it’s reached the point where many scientists say reinfection has become the COVID new...
news3lv.com
Bill proposed for Nevada counties to return voting machine money if using hand counts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A joint committee has proposed a new bill that would force Nevada counties to return money if they opt to hand count ballots instead of using voting machines bought with state funds. State legislators voted unanimously to draft this bill during a work session on...
news3lv.com
Donate blood, get a free Capriotti's sandwich
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop just announced that together with Vitalant, it would like to thank anyone who donates blood at a mobile blood drive in September with a voucher for a free small sandwich. The voucher can be redeemed at any Nevada location starting on...
news3lv.com
Man listed in Nevada's 'black book' arrested for entering Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man listed on Nevada's so-called "black book," a list of people banned from the state's gaming establishments, was arrested after he was spotted inside a Las Vegas Strip casino Monday, according to gaming regulators. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police booked Tasia McDonald Musa, 40, around...
news3lv.com
Kamala Harris-backed bail fund helped incarcerated man, now charged with murder, go free
ST. PAUL, Minn. (TND) — A suspect released with the help of a nonprofit organization operating a Minnesota bail fund endorsed by Vice President Kamala Harris has now been charged with murder. Shawn Michael Tillman, a repeat felon, shot and killed a passenger on a light rail platform in...
news3lv.com
Lyft to offer $5 off rides this Labor Day weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're going out this holiday weekend, don't drink and drive!. The Nevada Department of Public Safety is teaming up with Lyft to offer $5 off rides this Labor Day weekend. The number one cause of traffic fatalities in Nevada is impaired driving. Between 2017...
news3lv.com
Three kittens with Nevada SPCA looking for permanent homes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada SPCA joins us in studio twice a month to share a look at some of the adorable pets you can take home. On Monday we got a triple dose of cuteness with Eenie, Mo and Toe!. Lori Heeren with the Nevada SPCA joined...
news3lv.com
Utah runner with cerebral palsy attempting half-marathon world record
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Emily Fairbanks said her mother told her she didn’t learn to walk, she learned to run, despite being diagnosed at six months old with cerebral palsy. Now the 46-year-old woman—mother, wife, and avid runner—will try to set a record half-marathon time for a...
news3lv.com
Nevada casinos continue $1 billion winning streak for 17th straight month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada casinos are still red hot. Nonrestricted gaming licensees in the state reported nearly $1.32 billion in total win revenue for July this year. It's the 17th consecutive month that the gaming win in Nevada has exceeded $1 billion. July's take was actually down slightly...
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with SUV near Bonanza, Pecos
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash in the east Las Vegas valley early Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:55 a.m. near Pecos and Bonanza roads, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R rear-ended a...
news3lv.com
Wendy's parking lot fight turns violent, one man in hospital with stab wounds
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wendy's employee is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he stabbed a coworker in the restaurant's parking lot. Wilkes-Barre City Police responded to a reported stabbing at the Wendy's on Kidder Street at around 10:30 PM on Sunday. Officers found the victim,...
