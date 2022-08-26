ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

CBS San Francisco

'Texas miracle died in Uvalde' – Mystery billboard in SF SoMa raises eyebrows

SAN FRANCISCO – A billboard recently placed in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up, and why.Featuring an ominous man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde.  Don't move to Texas."KPIX 5 saw the billboard on a day when the massacre once again made national headlines. This week, the town's police chief was fired in the wake of criticism his department didn't do enough to save the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the May 24...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Angelo LIVE!

Officials Confirm Anthrax Found in Aoudad in Uvalde County

AUSTIN – Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) officials received confirmation of anthrax in a barbary sheep, also known as an aoudad, on a premises in Uvalde County on August 18, 2022. This is the first case of anthrax in Texas this year. The premises is located 16 miles north west of Uvalde, Texas, and has been quarantined. TAHC rules require proper disposal of affected carcasses on the premises prior to release of the quarantine. “The TAHC is closely monitoring the situation in Uvalde County,” said Dr. Andy Schwartz, TAHC State Veterinarian and Executive Director. “Producers are…
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
KENS 5

Uvalde CISD to hold three special school board meetings Monday

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde CISD will be holding three special school board meetings Monday. The first will start at 6 p.m. and will be a public hearing. A town hall meeting will follow, then a special board meeting. Officials say the first meeting will run about thirty minutes. Board...
UVALDE, TX
fox7austin.com

"You were supposed to grow up": Stepfather of Uvalde shooting victim speaks

"You were my hero, Amerie, and you made me into the man I am today," said Angel Garza, the stepfather of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie Jo was one of 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
msn.com

Search for area man continues, Help us find Dimitri Perez

REAL COUNTY -- Brandi Pichardo says she wants nothing more than to find her 25-year-old son. Dimitri Perez. "It's been rough, it's been rough, " said Pichardo. Perez who lives in Leakey, about a hundred miles from San Antonio hasn't been seen since April 14, 2022. There have been several...
LEAKEY, TX
KTSM

Uvalde protesters rally outside Gov. Abbotts mansion

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dozens of gun control advocates protested outside of Governor Greg Abbot’s mansion just before 6 a.m. yesterday. Parents from Uvalde rallied together to demand Governor Abbott to take action towards gun safety right outside of his mansion yesterday morning. The parents of the victims also played recordings of their deceased […]
UVALDE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent

AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
TEXAS STATE

