Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
'Texas miracle died in Uvalde' – Mystery billboard in SF SoMa raises eyebrows
SAN FRANCISCO – A billboard recently placed in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up, and why.Featuring an ominous man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas."KPIX 5 saw the billboard on a day when the massacre once again made national headlines. This week, the town's police chief was fired in the wake of criticism his department didn't do enough to save the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the May 24...
fox7austin.com
"Time to stop using mental issues as an excuse": Grandmother of Uvalde shooting victim speaks
"It is time to stop using mental issues as an excuse for these mass shootings," said Berlinda Arreola, the grandmother of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie was one of the 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Officials Confirm Anthrax Found in Aoudad in Uvalde County
AUSTIN – Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) officials received confirmation of anthrax in a barbary sheep, also known as an aoudad, on a premises in Uvalde County on August 18, 2022. This is the first case of anthrax in Texas this year. The premises is located 16 miles north west of Uvalde, Texas, and has been quarantined. TAHC rules require proper disposal of affected carcasses on the premises prior to release of the quarantine. “The TAHC is closely monitoring the situation in Uvalde County,” said Dr. Andy Schwartz, TAHC State Veterinarian and Executive Director. “Producers are…
KENS 5
Uvalde CISD to hold three special school board meetings Monday
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde CISD will be holding three special school board meetings Monday. The first will start at 6 p.m. and will be a public hearing. A town hall meeting will follow, then a special board meeting. Officials say the first meeting will run about thirty minutes. Board...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uvalde father responds to fired police chief
Uvalde, Texas parent Adam Martinez reacts to the statement from fired school district police chief Pete Arredondo. He also discusses safety issues and says his son is not ready to return to school.
fox7austin.com
"You were supposed to grow up": Stepfather of Uvalde shooting victim speaks
"You were my hero, Amerie, and you made me into the man I am today," said Angel Garza, the stepfather of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie Jo was one of 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
msn.com
Search for area man continues, Help us find Dimitri Perez
REAL COUNTY -- Brandi Pichardo says she wants nothing more than to find her 25-year-old son. Dimitri Perez. "It's been rough, it's been rough, " said Pichardo. Perez who lives in Leakey, about a hundred miles from San Antonio hasn't been seen since April 14, 2022. There have been several...
'Those were the people that failed us' | Uvalde parents furious that officers who responded to Robb will guard schools this year
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde parents were stunned Monday when district officials told them they’d not yet audited or investigated their own police department’s response to the shooting at Robb Elementary. Trustees asked for patience with the legal process they say they started by firing chief of police...
RELATED PEOPLE
Uvalde protesters rally outside Gov. Abbotts mansion
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dozens of gun control advocates protested outside of Governor Greg Abbot’s mansion just before 6 a.m. yesterday. Parents from Uvalde rallied together to demand Governor Abbott to take action towards gun safety right outside of his mansion yesterday morning. The parents of the victims also played recordings of their deceased […]
KENS 5
Media outlets -- including KENS 5 -- file lawsuit seeking release of information related to Uvalde mass shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A group of media outlets, including KENS 5, filed a lawsuit against the City of Uvalde, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District and the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, asking a judge to order the release of public documents and other items related to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Bandera County deputies ruled her death as suicide, but medical examiners don't know what killed her
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — *Warning: Details in this story are graphic. In Bandera County, residents are on edge following multiple reports of people who've disappeared. 33-year-old Brittany McMahon was one of them. Her remains were discovered July 3 in a wooded area in North Bandera County. Evidence led investigators...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent
AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
