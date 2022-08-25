Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter
Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
Chain Reaction for Oxford
Oxford, AL – Oxford wins home opener, Ohatchee wins its area opener; Westbrook wins weekend tournament, remains undefeated MONDAY MATCHES Ohatchee 3, Piedmont 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-22) Munford 3, Cleburne County 1 (8-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-23) White Plains, Pell City at Oxford Oxford 2, Pell City 0 (25-12, 25-22) Oxford 2, White Plains 0 (25-18, […]
International chicken franchise looking to locate in Alabama
A chicken franchise that began in Guatemala more than 50 years ago is looking to expand into Alabama. Pollo Campero is looking for franchisees to build as many as 10 stores, with a best case scenario to have a restaurant open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Blas Escarcega, director...
280living.com
Metro Roundup: Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM
Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Comeback Town: Was hosting the World Games a mistake?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When the World Games ended last month, it looked like Birmingham was the big winner. It appeared Birmingham had pulled off the World Games without a hitch. Lots of positive PR. Big pats on the back by political and business...
thebamabuzz.com
Garden & Gun Magazine featured 2 Alabama restaurants as worth the drive
It’s no secret that Alabama has some of the tastiest restaurants. Garden & Gun Magazine featured two Alabama restaurants in their list of 25 outstanding restaurants worth the drive. Let’s take a look at which two Alabama restaurants made the list. You need to grab a bite at...
Family of slain Indiana student sues murder suspect, Alabama bar
The family of an Indiana University student who was shot to death nearly two years ago on the Strip in Tuscaloosa has filed a civil lawsuit against the suspect, and the bar they claim overserved that suspect. Schuyler Bradley, 19, was shot in the early-morning hours of Oct. 16, 2020,...
Bham Now
11 organizations + events supporting trans and non-binary people in Birmingham
According to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), Birmingham has a perfect score when it comes to inclusive municipal laws, policies and services for the LGBTQ+. Although this is a great accomplishment for our city, it can be difficult for our trans and nonbinary friends to find solutions for their specific matters. Thankfully, Birmingham has plenty of resources for them to feel welcome in the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shelby Reporter
Local Pelham author sells over 100,000 copies
PELHAM– Don Keith is a Pelham based writer who has sold over 100,000 copies of his best-selling series Hunter Killer. Former submarine skipper George Wallace served as a co-author to the series which follows the story of a US Navy SEAL team that is on mission in South America.
Redstone Arsenal Lt. General retires after 35 years of military service
Lieutenant General Flem B. "Donnie" Walker, who has dedicated 35 years of his life to service in the Army with numerous accomplishments, will officially retire at the Redstone Arsenal this week.
280living.com
Metro Roundup: Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022
About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
Bham Now
Get movin’ at these 7 unique dance classes in Birmingham
Looking to begin a new hobby or maybe rekindle a bygone passion for dance? We’ve gathered a few unique dance classes in Birmingham for you to sashay away at. Keep reading to get the details. 1. Beginner Bellydance. Raise your elbows to the sun and learn how to bellydance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Jeff. Co. issues No Contact Advisory for Patton Creek in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders issued a No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek because of sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Leaders said repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River.
This Alabama city is one of America’s fastest-growing for startup funding
Birmingham is the fourth fastest-growing startup city in the U.S. for the second quarter of 2022, according to a new market analysis. Early-stage investment firm York IE, based in New Hampshire, is out with its compilation of some of the biggest funding rounds for the period, and Birmingham made its first first-ever appearance in the report.
18-year-old gets struck by lightning on her first day of college
Pensacola, Fla. — A freshman at the University of West Florida was walking to class when she got struck by lightning. Emma Eggler, 18, survived, which her doctors say is a miracle. "A lot of doctors told me I should buy a lottery ticket because I was lucky," Eggler...
wbrc.com
How to apply for student loan forgiveness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Biden announced last week that he’s offering relief to federal student loan borrowers. But many of you have expressed concerns about how and when a portion of your debt will be forgiven. This has all been a bit confusing for those of us who...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WSFA
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
wwno.org
Confrontations between Alabama miners, strikebreakers a part of a rough labor history
Every two weeks on the grass and gravel outside a United Mine Workers of America union hall, miners sing happy birthday to their kids, eat hot dogs and announce the names of members who have died since the last rally. But the camaraderie in the parking lot contrasts with the...
Alabama: Baby found dead in Cullman motel
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
Comments / 0