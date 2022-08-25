ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

AL.com

Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter

Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
CALERA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Chain Reaction for Oxford

Oxford, AL – Oxford wins home opener, Ohatchee wins its area opener; Westbrook wins weekend tournament, remains undefeated MONDAY MATCHES Ohatchee 3, Piedmont 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-22) Munford 3, Cleburne County 1 (8-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-23) White Plains, Pell City at Oxford Oxford 2, Pell City 0 (25-12, 25-22) Oxford 2, White Plains 0 (25-18, […]
OXFORD, AL
280living.com

Metro Roundup: Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM

Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: Was hosting the World Games a mistake?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When the World Games ended last month, it looked like Birmingham was the big winner. It appeared Birmingham had pulled off the World Games without a hitch. Lots of positive PR. Big pats on the back by political and business...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

11 organizations + events supporting trans and non-binary people in Birmingham

According to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), Birmingham has a perfect score when it comes to inclusive municipal laws, policies and services for the LGBTQ+. Although this is a great accomplishment for our city, it can be difficult for our trans and nonbinary friends to find solutions for their specific matters. Thankfully, Birmingham has plenty of resources for them to feel welcome in the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Local Pelham author sells over 100,000 copies

PELHAM– Don Keith is a Pelham based writer who has sold over 100,000 copies of his best-selling series Hunter Killer. Former submarine skipper George Wallace served as a co-author to the series which follows the story of a US Navy SEAL team that is on mission in South America.
PELHAM, AL
280living.com

Metro Roundup: Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022

About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

Get movin’ at these 7 unique dance classes in Birmingham

Looking to begin a new hobby or maybe rekindle a bygone passion for dance? We’ve gathered a few unique dance classes in Birmingham for you to sashay away at. Keep reading to get the details. 1. Beginner Bellydance. Raise your elbows to the sun and learn how to bellydance...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jeff. Co. issues No Contact Advisory for Patton Creek in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders issued a No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek because of sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Leaders said repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

How to apply for student loan forgiveness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Biden announced last week that he’s offering relief to federal student loan borrowers. But many of you have expressed concerns about how and when a portion of your debt will be forgiven. This has all been a bit confusing for those of us who...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Baby found dead in Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]

